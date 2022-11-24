What could a prominent stretch of Mendocino Avenue look like to better safeguard cyclists and pedestrians?

It’s the question that’s been batted around between city officials, cycling advocates and downtown business owners for the past six months or so.

Cyclists and allied residents have pushed for a far-reaching overhaul — a move that appears to have earned the support of city staff and Santa Rosa’s appointed Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

A design unveiled in mid-November calls for reducing lanes of traffic on the city’s central north-south link between College Avenue and Fourth Street and adding 5-foot bike lanes on each side of the road. A 2-foot buffer separating cyclists and vehicles would run from 10th Street south to Old Courthouse Square, where Mendocino Avenue ends.

It’s similar to the road configuration on nearby E Street.

Eris Weaver, executive director of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, said though buffered lanes don’t offer as much protection as bike lanes offset from vehicle traffic by landscaping, safety devices or a curb, the design is an improvement from an earlier iteration.

“I’m feeling very happy that staff is moving in the direction we’ve been pushing them to go,” Weaver said. “We’re being heard.”

The design is expected to be finalized by January and the road will be restriped following planned pavement upgrades next summer or fall.

The infrastructure upgrades are part of a citywide plan to address bicycle and pedestrian safety on several key corridors that have been identified by officials as unsafe or high-risk and more broadly expand access and comfort for residents who want to use alternative modes of transportation.

It also comes as the city envisions a more walkable and livable downtown, with as many as 7,000 new housing units by 2040 — part of an even longer-running initiative to revitalize Santa Rosa’s urban core and bring more residents close to the region’s main transportation and commercial hub.

‘Paint is not protection’

Vehicle traffic on the affected stretch of Mendocino Avenue has dropped 60% since the 2017 reunification of Old Courthouse Square.

The planned pavement work gave the city a blank canvass to reimagine the design of the road and city officials in the spring began seeking feedback from residents, visitors and downtown businesses on what they’d like to see.

Largely, responses to a city survey and comments from attendees at a May community meeting called for measures to address speeding and traffic noise, the addition of bike lanes and preserving parklets erected at the height of the pandemic.

Business owners favored maintaining parking spaces for customers and employees.

The affected half-mile segment of Mendocino Avenue currently features two northbound lanes, one southbound lane and parallel parking on each side of the road. There are no bike lanes.

Weaver, who bikes from her Cotati home to her office on Mendocino Avenue just north of College, said the current configuration makes it difficult to cross south from College Avenue and drivers often get frustrated sharing the road with cyclists.

She shared a video taken from her commute to show the experience from a cyclist’s perspective.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IFLhTKGmNuY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

An alternative preferred by city street engineers and presented to the Downtown Subcommittee in October called for eliminating one northbound lane and adding painted bike lanes.

Community members, including Weaver, said that plan didn’t go far enough. They called for protected bike lanes — a lane separated from vehicle traffic by a physical barrier such as bollards, planter boxes, a curb or even parked cars.

“Paint is not protection,” said Cris Eggers, a volunteer with Bikeable Santa Rosa, a coalition of residents of all ages and abilities pushing for a safer and connected bike network throughout the city.

Eggers, who addressed the committee during public comments, said families and new cyclists would be uncomfortable going downtown without safer infrastructure.

So city staff headed back to the drawing board.

The new design calls for one 10-foot vehicle lane in each direction, 5-foot bike lanes and 2-foot buffers from Fourth Street to 10th Street. The turn lanes at Fifth and Ross streets will be eliminated, which will result in an increase of parking spaces that can be used for parklets or bike corrals.

North of 10th Street, the road will transition to 11-foot travel lanes to accommodate buses with 6-foot painted bike lanes.

Santa Rosa is proposing to add buffered bicycle lanes on a portion of Mendocino Avenue from 10th Street to Fourth Street. (City of Santa Rosa)

Rob Sprinkle, deputy director of traffic engineering, said the design will help calm traffic and improve bike safety without reducing parking.