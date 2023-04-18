The massive outdoor flea market that has taken over a north Santa Rosa parking lot every Sunday since 2022 is slated to close at the end of April — but there’s hope it won’t be gone for good.

Jacqui King, owner of MoJoSales Flea Market, is currently searching for a new space to hold the weekend marketplace, one of the few remaining flea markets in Sonoma County.

The market has become a one-stop shop for many, especially given the uncertain economic climate and rising prices of goods, since moving in 2022 to its current location at 3626 Cleveland Ave. Vendors head out to the spot, clearly visible from along Highway 101, every Sunday to sell clothes, produce, housewares and more, all at a discounted cost.

“Thousands of people make their living there and do their shopping or take families there for recreation,” King said. “A large part of the community we serve is low-income and seniors.”

The market currently operates on the lot of the former Kmart that burned down in the Tubbs Fire in 2017. King leases the space from the property’s owner, the Sonoma County Indian Health Project, a nonprofit organization that acquired the land in January 2020.

The Sonoma County Indian Health Project announced in 2020 plans to construct a 70,000-square-foot medical center at the site, an extension of its current facility on Stony Point Road, that will provide additional space for area Indigenous communities to access medical, dental and behavioral resources.

King expected the flea market would stay at its Cleveland Avenue location for at least a few years while the nonprofit planned for construction.

Silver Galleto, chief operations officer for the Sonoma County Indian Health Project, couldn’t comment Monday on the planned facility’s progress or why the market’s lease wasn’t renewed.

King has yet to find a new site for her flea market, but she said she’s eyed multiple properties across the county, including the area planned for Rohnert Park’s future downtown, where more recent efforts for development have started within the last year.

Another possible location is the site of the SOMO Village development, also in Rohnert Park.

She has applied to open the flea market at the planned downtown site and hoped it would be approved so she can resume operations as soon as possible after the current location closes.

King said, ideally, she’d like to reopen the market by May 7.

“People really rely on this and I feel a tremendous responsibility to the community to provide continuity,” King said. “I’m trying to be positive and hope that the new location is better than the last.”

King started the flea market out of her Sonoma home in 2009. Its growing popularity led her to find other locations around Sonoma County, but none stuck until 2011, when she officially established the market as a business and opened it outside the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building on Maple Avenue. There, she held the market from sunrise to mid-afternoon every Sunday.

After experiencing some complications with the building, which is owned by the county, she relocated the flea market to the former Kmart site in 2022.

MoJoSales Flea Market has about 70 regular vendors. One vendor buys up abandoned storage units and sells their contents. Another vendor specializes in electronics. There are vendors who sell kids’ clothes, produce, dog treats and jeans.

“My basic rule is you can sell anything that’s legal to sell,” King said. “I would have a list of things that I would look for on a certain day and I would find every single one of those items there.”

Many Sonoma County residents use the market as a resource for their shopping needs, whether they’re looking for discounted house decor, clothes or food.

A Reddit user posted on the social media platform Sunday asking in a Santa Rosa-focused subreddit if anyone knew what was happening with the market as it’s the only place they could afford to buy their children clothing.

“In these times where people are struggling to meet financially, it’s really been a godsend to have a place to buy cheap clothes,” the user said in their post. “Also I know the vendors need to make money too and the flea mart has been so helpful for them all.”

King’s last outing at the Kmart lot will be April 30, and operations won’t resume until another location is found.

“We’re kind of scrambling right now,” she said. “We’ve got two more weeks at the Kmart lot and then that’s it, we have to find somewhere else.”

