Those wondering if Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Rose Parade was taking place this year finally have an answer.

Parade organizers have canceled the event for the fourth straight year.

Peter Briceño, president of the event’s board of directors, said the all-volunteer organization has seen a drop in active members which complicated efforts to organize an event.

The handful or so remaining members met earlier in the year to see if they could pull off an event but the group ultimately felt it wasn’t possible, he said.

“What we didn’t want to do was put something together that didn’t feel like the parade,” Briceño said. “We rather put out a product that everybody can enjoy and stay in a positive light.”

Briceño said organizers hope to bring back the hallmark event in 2024.

The event, which would’ve typically been held Saturday ― the third weekend in May ― once drew as many as 400 participants from school bands, equestrian groups and service organizations and up to 10,000 people to Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square.

It was first held in 1894 as the Rose Carnival and had been held every year since 1950 until being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Organizers had hoped to return last year after a two-year hiatus but opted to cancel again out of concern for public health and because of planning delays related to a winter surge in COVID-19 cases. That was despite other large events like the St. Patrick’s Day 5K race in Healdsburg and the Butter and Egg Days Parade and Festival in Petaluma returning last spring.

City officials with Santa Rosa and the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber offered to help with this year’s event and hope the festival continues in the future.

(The city stepped in to host a smaller Cinco de Mayo event this year after organizers of the annual Roseland festival opted to not go forward with their plans this year.)

Briceño said Rose Parade board members felt there wasn’t enough time to organize a successful event and organizing an event so late in the season would lead to poor attendance and ultimately impact their efforts to keep the festival running long-term.

Organizers were also lacking the manpower to pull it off, he said.

He hoped to work with city and chamber officials in the future.

“We’ve had a hard time gaining the momentum after COVID,” he said. “We are very motivated to do it again and we’re not going to let it go away.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.