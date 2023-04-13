Standing in a footpath carved through shin-high grass, Thea Hensel looked across an expansive property that separates Hoen and Mayette avenues in east Santa Rosa and imagined it transformed into a lively recreation area.

That long-held vision calls for community gardens where nearby residents can grow their own produce; a natural open space with a restored walnut grove; a walking and biking path that connects to the adjacent neighborhoods.

“You can see the opportunities that are out here,” said Hensel.

She is a member of a grassroots coalition that has spearheaded efforts to convert the 57-acre greenspace — once meant to carry Highway 12 east from Farmers Lane through Spring Lake Regional Park — into Santa Rosa’s very own Central Park.

More than 13 years after the group first floated the idea of purchasing the state-owned land with plans to transform it into parkland, work continues to make the project, known as the Southeast Greenway, a reality.

The proposal recently cleared a milestone when the California Department of Transportation tentatively approved survey maps for the site.

The move sets the stage for Santa Rosa to acquire most of the property, pending additional state approvals. About 10 acres have been designated for housing and commercial development and likely will be sold separately.

“This is a procedural step but a huge step forward,” said John McCaull, director of community conservation with the nonprofit Sonoma Land Trust, one of the groups behind the proposal.

“I think we’re over the hump on any major obstacles,” he said. “Now it’s a matter of putting in the time and finalizing the purchase.”

Early estimates put the cost of the park acreage at about $2 million, which will be paid for through grants and donations. The purchase must be completed by October 2024 because of timing constraints tied to funds allocated to the project.

McCaull and other park proponents said they’re confident they’ll meet that deadline, despite the prolonged process, and finally get the project built.

“The greenway is going to fundamentally transform the city in such a positive way,” McCaull said. “We are moving toward closing and are really eager to finalize the acquisition and start the planning.”

Residents who lived around the greenway, including Hensel, banded together in 2009 under the banner of the Southeast Greenway Campaign with the idea of preserving the land for a linear park.

Their work was sparked by a push to improve access to open space in urban areas.

Hensel said while the neighborhoods along Hoen and Mayette avenues have the highest concentration of schools in Santa Rosa, there are few neighborhood and community parks to serve the surrounding community.

Many of the nearby fields and playgrounds are on school property and not always accessible to the general public, she said.

Caltrans began acquiring property along the nearly 2-mile strip in the 1950s with the intention of eventually extending Highway 12.

After the state in 2014 ditched its plans for the highway extension, the resident coalition partnered with Sonoma Land Trust, the city of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Regional Parks and other regional agencies to acquire the land, develop the park and manage the space.

The partners signed an agreement with Caltrans in 2015 that paved the way for the group to eventually purchase the property.

A 54-acre addition to Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, made possible through a $1.35 million deal put together by the Sonoma Land Trust, in partnership with regional parks and the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, will expand the popular park into the heart of Santa Rosa, providing for future access near the county fairgrounds and possible connectivity to the planned Santa Rosa Southeast Greenway and beyond. (Sonoma Land Trust)

Proponents envision a mix of passive and active recreation along the greenway with picnic areas, ball fields or courts and other park amenities on the flat lands, The easternmost end of the property would be left largely as natural open space.

The project could include improved trail heads and crossings along three creeks that cut through the property, habitat restoration, educational opportunities for nearby schools and a new entrance to Spring Lake Regional Park at the end of the eastern end of the greenway.

A walking and bike path that extends the length of the property would connect residents from central Santa Rosa to the city’s eastern hillside and connect with other paths in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The latest plan for the Southeast Greenway seeks to boost the number of housing units by intensifying development along the western edge of the property. (CITY OF SANTA ROSA)

Improvements to public wells and underground water infrastructure also are proposed.