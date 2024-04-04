Santa Rosa residents Juan Chavez and Chad Hunt celebrate the local cycling community on a weekly basis during the popular Taco Tuesday bike ride.

Now, they get to share the community they created with a national audience.

The weekly outing, which Chavez and Hunt began in 2021, drew more than 300 people to Franklin Park March 26 for a ride to Mitote Food Park, included a small camera crew capturing the action for nationally syndicated television program “The American Dream.“

Streaming on services including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, and Tubi, the program looks at the real estate market and lifestyle offered in various regions across the U.S., showcasing homes for sale as well as cultural offerings in five-to-10 minute segments.

Segments sometimes air on HGTV and The Travel Channel as well.

The program invites local real estate agents to host the episode segments.

Tara Polley, a Taco Tuesday rider and Realtor with Sotheby's International Realty Wine Country, hosts the segment featuring the ride.

“Just like almost every other rider that has joined our ride, a friend brought her one day,“ Chavez told The Press Democrat Tuesday. ”(She rode) on a borrowed bike and then went out the following week and bought a bike and now she rides with us.“

Polley has previously hosted segments for “The American Dream” featuring Chef Gray Rollin of Belly Left Coast Kitchen and Tap Room in downtown Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County Harvest Festival.

On Wednesday, she said the bike ride is a “beautiful story.”

“Juan and Chad, they’ve done more than just start a bike ride, they’ve started a family of people that are really tight,” Polley, who’s been riding for a few years with the group, said.

In addition to featuring Hunt and Chavez, the segment will feature an interview with local Bill Whittaker, who watches the rides from his home in Santa Rosa’s junior college neighborhood and has become friendly from the group even though he’s not a rider, Polley said.

“It’s really sweet.”

The episode is scheduled to air on streaming platforms some time in late May, Polley said, including on her own YouTube channel. The date will be confirmed next month.

A watch party at Mitote Food Park is in the works.