Santa Rosa’s Winter Lights festival kicks off with skating, tree lighting
Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse square was decked out Friday for the return of the city’s Winter Lights festival, complete with a synthetic ice rink and kicked off by the annual tree-lighting ceremony.
Redwood Ice Theatre Company, accompanied by special guest Snoopy, put on a show for a crowd that grew to several hundred on the night.
The festival is organized by a coalition of downtown Santa Rosa business and property owners. For more information, including event details and rink schedule, visit: www.downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.
