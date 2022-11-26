Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse square was decked out Friday for the return of the city’s Winter Lights festival, complete with a synthetic ice rink and kicked off by the annual tree-lighting ceremony.

Redwood Ice Theatre Company, accompanied by special guest Snoopy, put on a show for a crowd that grew to several hundred on the night.

No matter if it’s real ice or Glice…Santa Rosa’s Winter Lights community gathering at Old Courthouse Square. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/fEA2MVhsZp — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) November 26, 2022

The festival is organized by a coalition of downtown Santa Rosa business and property owners. For more information, including event details and rink schedule, visit: www.downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.