Robert Merrick, a junior at Santa Rosa High School, was on the fence about taking the SAT, but he decided to register for it after he scored a 1440 out of 1520 on the Preliminary SAT.

The Scholastic Aptitude Test, or SAT, has historically been one of two required standardized assessments that colleges used to determine admission — the other being the American College Test, or ACT.

But for Merrick, finding a local testing site proved difficult.

“I checked everything within 100 miles of us, everything within 100 miles of my grandparent’s (house), everything within 100 miles of my uncle’s (house), and I couldn't find anything,” Merrick said.

Testing sites in Sonoma County have slowly closed since the 2020-21 school year, when colleges across the U.S. agreed to make the SAT optional for admissions.

Most California universities have left it optional, but more and more elite universities around the country are beginning to require it again, despite historical debates about inequity. Now the access to the test, or lack of it, is compounding the equity issue.

Creating a disadvantage

Wealthier families can often afford private tutors who help students score above their peers. Higher income families also can offer a broader range of educational opportunities, creating a disadvantage for BIPOC and low-income students.

“We know that students, affluent students, and oftentimes more white students than Latino ones are going to have better success on the test,” said Nicole Cancilla, Piner High School’s college and career counselor.

A Harvard-led study last year showed that test takers whose families were in the top 20% of earners were seven times more likely as those in the bottom 20% to score above a 1300, with the maximum score being 1600.

Supporters of keeping the test say the scores help predict an incoming college student’s grades, chance of graduation and post-college success. They are also can combat the issue of high school grade inflation, which has brought grades up across the board in the years following the pandemic.

“Admissions counselors are very, very clear with us for the test-optional schools … If students don't submit a score, it does not negatively impact their application,” said Santa Rosa High School’s College and Career Counselor, Tracy Batchelder. “But if students do their research … and it’s really clear that it's going to be a leg up in terms of, maybe they had some low grades early on or something like that, it might help their application and might be worth it.”

Access issues

But for Sonoma County students like Merrick who want to take the test, accessibility is a problem.

Secure test sites in Sonoma County have closed down as fewer and fewer students have opted to take the test each year, and students who are interested in taking the SAT have had a tough time registering for it.

The closest testing site outside of Sonoma County is in St. Helena, in east Napa County. As of May 8, all seats in the June, August and October St. Helena test dates are full.

Not having access to options is an issue, both Cancilla and Batchelder said.

“It is an equity issue,” Batchelder said. “A lot of our students who work on the weekend or work in the service industry — they’re not going to be able to access this test.”

Both counselors noted students driving to Ukiah, Sacramento and Marin County.

Driving to Fairfield

After weeks of consistently looking at the College Board website, which hosts the registration for the test, Merrick finally saw a few seats open up at a testing site in Fairfield, just over an hour from Santa Rosa.

The three hour test and additional hours of driving turned into an all-day excursion. But for Merrick, taking the test was worth it.

“I started getting emails, just hearing that some of the more prestigious schools are moving to be more test required and I'm looking at a couple of private universities that I'd like to get into which aren't currently requiring it, but I think it would look good,” he said.

Merrick plans to study engineering and has only just begun compiling the schools he will apply to in the fall.

Ivy League requirements

Of the Ivy League schools, Harvard, Yale, Brown, have all continued to require their SAT-optional decisions. MIT reverted back to test requirement in 2022; Dartmouth reversed their decision earlier this year.

Columbia moved to a test-optional admission last year; Princeton extended their test-optional policy for at least the next class of applicants in fall 2025, but will reevaluate the policy for the years that follow.

Most public schools in Florida and some Georgia, Louisiana and Tennessee continue to require the test for admission.

Cancilla said it’s important for students to research the schools they go to and what their requirements are.

And while there are not many Piner High School students applying to Ivy Leagues, she said she’s had students this year applying to out-of-state four year universities that require the test.

Some may also be applying to improve their class placement — a high score gives a student the opportunity to skip introductory math or writing courses based on their SAT performance in either section.

And depending on their score, a student may qualify for more in-house scholarships from their university of choice.

A solution may be coming — at least one high school in the Santa Rosa City Schools district is applying to be a testing site for the fall, but has not yet been accepted.

“There are students who do want to take it for their own personal reasons and it would be nice to have the opportunity for that handful of students,” Cancilla said. “And it’s definitely a bit of a burden on families.”

