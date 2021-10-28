Satellite images show the Sierra Nevada before and after recent storm

Satellite images shared by the National Weather Service–Bay Area show how last weekend’s atmospheric river contributed to the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada.

The satellite images compare the mountain range on Oct. 16, then brown and dry, to the range on Tuesday, where snow covers the mountains from under the clouds.

“Notable snow across the Sierra compared to before,” the weather service said in a tweet.

NASA’s MODIS satellite captured the image from Oct. 16, while Tuesday’s image was taken by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s GOES West satellite.

The atmospheric river, which was a large stream of moisture headed east from the Pacific, dropped 2 to 20 inches of snow throughout the northern Sierra. Higher elevation areas, such as Northstar and Homewood, received as much as 3 feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service–Sacramento.

The snowfall led Palisades Tahoe to open for ski season early. It plans to open to skiers on Friday instead of mid-to-late November.

While the recent storms have brought much-needed rain to California, experts have reiterated far more is needed to end the drought.

“We have much less accumulated precipitation over the past few years than we should normally receive and the soils are particularly dry — we cannot fix this condition with one storm,” state climatologist Michael Anderson said to the Associated Press.