Police: 10 DUI-related arrests after Butter and Egg Days, including teen

Petaluma police made even more arrests Saturday than during last year’s “Blackout Wednesday.”|
EMMA MOLLOY
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 24, 2023, 2:18PM
Updated 1 hour ago

As Butter and Egg Days wound down in Petaluma last Saturday, a night of partying kicked into gear, leading to more arrests in one night than even the booze-soaked night before Thanksgiving last year, Petaluma police said.

“Between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m., officers arrested 10 drivers for alcohol-related offenses,” Lt. Garrett Glaviano said in a statement released Sunday.

“Seven of the people were arrested for driving while being over the .08% blood alcohol level legal limit,” Glaviano said. “Two were driving while under the .08% blood level legal limit but were in violation of their DUI probation, which prohibits any level of alcohol while driving. One was a 16-year-old who was found to be a .06% blood alcohol level and was driving without a license.”

The 10 DUI-related arrests marks a high point so far this year, and is even greater than the nine arrests made the night before Thanksgiving in 2022 -- a traditional night of partying in downtown Petaluma known as “Blackout Wednesday.”

“The Petaluma Police Department encourages people who visit and enjoy Petaluma to plan ahead and either designate a sober driver, use ride share or call a taxi to avoid drinking and driving,” police reiterated. “Driving under the influence is 100% preventable.”

Those charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 to $20,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.

Saturday’s police action, known as a “saturation patrol,” was made possible by grant funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

