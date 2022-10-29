The haze you might be seeing Saturday in Sonoma County is coming from a controlled Cal Fire burn in Humboldt County, according to a Cal Fire official.

Redcom had thought the cause was residual smoke from Thursday and Friday’s prescribed burns in the Pepperwood Preserve in northeast Santa Rosa.

However, Michael Gillogly, manager of Pepperwood Preserve, said their controlled burns there are out and not producing smoke Saturday.

“There are no prescribed burns going on now in Sonoma County that would cause that much smoke,” Cal Fire Batallion Chief Marshall Turbeville said. “The north wind is blowing it here.”

The vegetation management burn was being done at Humboldt Redwoods State Park, Cal Fire said.

Rain is predicted north of Sonoma County on Tuesday to Friday of next week, and Turbeville said “I think people are trying to burn before the rain. They won’t be able to do prescribed burns for a while after that because it will be too wet.”

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Redcom dispatch has been getting calls from people around the county asking if there is a fire.

“There is no new or active fire,” the dispatcher confirmed. “People are calling from Sebastopol, Petaluma and Cloverdale. It’s just a generalized haze throughout the entire county.”

Another prescribed burn is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Pepperwood Preserve to remove dry underbrush and timber that act as fuel for wildfires.

Turbeville said Cal Fire plans two other prescribed burns next week: one is in Cazadero in the Magic Mountain area and the other on Tuesday will b back at Pepperwood.

“Sunday the wind will be blowing south, so hopefully not as much smoke will be blowing this way,” he said.

