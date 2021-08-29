Saturday temperatures in the 100s in Sonoma County but relief coming Sunday

It was hot in most parts of Sonoma County on Saturday, but no records were set.

Santa Rosa’s high temperature was 102; the record of 105 for the day was set in 1977.

Windsor was the hot spot, with the mercury climbing to 106, followed by Cloverdale with 105. Air quality remained in the “unhealthy” range, because of the heat and smoke from fires in Northern California blowing into the county.

Cooler temperatures are on the way, though, along with improved air quality, National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson said Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to slightly cooler conditions Sunday afternoon, but still above normal,” Peterson said. “By Sunday evening there will be cooling temperatures, as a low-pressure system starts to take over.”

A high of 93 is predicted for Santa Rosa on Sunday, and 85 on Monday.

By Monday, the North Bay will be back to normal August temperatures and by Tuesday, the mercury will dip below normal, Peterson said.

“A low-pressure system centered in British Columbia will descend southward in California,” he said. “There will be a cooling and less dry trend.”

