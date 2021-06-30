Subscribe

Sausalito clears homeless camp from waterfront park

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 30, 2021, 8:09AM

SAUSALITO — The San Francisco Bay Area city of Sausalito has cleared a homeless encampment from a waterfront park under a federal court order that allowed the camp to be disbanded and moved to another site.

Camp occupants and housing activists resisted Tuesday, jeering at police and demanding to see a warrant, the Marin Independent Journal reported.

Sausalito served notice of the move on Friday.

The picturesque Marin County community just north of the Golden Gate tried to move the camp from Dunphy Park to Marinship Park earlier this year but backed off as a lawsuit by a homeless rights group went through the court.

