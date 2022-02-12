Sausalito declares emergency after explosion at homeless encampment

The city of Sausalito declared a state of emergency Thursday due to dangerous and criminal activity at a sanctioned homeless encampment in Marinship Park.

City Manager Chris Zapata cited a recent fire and explosion as well as drug use, violence and damaging of public and private property as reasons for the declaration that calls for additional resources to manage the encampment.

"Conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property now exist in the City of Sausalito, caused by dangerous and sometimes criminal activities at and surrounding the area at Marinship Park designated for transitional overnight sleeping by persons who have no option to sleep indoors," the declaration said.

The explosion occurred Wednesday just after 7 p.m. when a resident of the encampment, a 61-year-old woman, lit tents on fire with a cigarette lighter, officials said. A propane tank was inside one of the tents and it exploded, letting out a boom that was heard around the city, a statement from the city of Sausalito said. Two tents were destroyed by the fire, one belonging to the woman who started the fire.

The woman was arrested and is being charged with arson, the city said. Her bail was originally set at $50,000, but was increased to $150,000 after Sausalito Police asked that it be increased.