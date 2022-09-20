Subscribe

Sausalito pedestrian dies after e-bike collision

CHARLES SWANSON AND ALEX N. GECAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 20, 2022, 4:51PM
A Sausalito man died after being struck by an electric powered bicycle, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

A 911 caller reported the collision at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 31 on the Mill Valley-Sausalito Pathway near Gate 6 Road, according to the sheriff's office.

James Charles Gordon, 63, was walking along the path when the e-bike hit him. The bike was "traveling under power at a moderate rate of speed," the sheriff's office's said in a statement.

Gordon fell, hit his head and lost consciousness. Despite first aid at the scene and days of treatment at a hospital, he never regained consciousness and died Sept. 6, according to the sheriff's office.

The 3.7-mile path is open to class 1 and 2 e-bikes, but not class 3 e-bikes, which allow power assistance at higher speeds. The sheriff's office could not immediately confirm what type of bike was involved.

Investigators have identified the cyclist. Sheriff's Lt. Jesse Klinge, who supervises the agency's investigations division, declined to release the cyclist's name or other details, such as whether the cyclist remained at the scene, saying the investigation is still open.

Klinge said there was no particular reason for the time gap between the collision and the department's statement about it, which was released Friday.

Gordon lived in the Richardson Bay houseboat community adjacent to the path, according to an article in the Floating Times, an online newsletter for the Floating Homes Association.

