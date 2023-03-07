Sausalito police: City-hired coach molested student

A martial arts coach working for a city-sponsored program in Sausalito was arrested Sunday on allegations he molested a child in his class, police said.

Joshua Theodore Boyes, 35, of Richmond was booked into the Marin County jail on suspicion of felony sex offenses. His bail is set at $100,000.

The city hired Boyes to teach taekwondo, one of the youth programs run at the civic campus on Litho Street, according to acting police Chief Stacie Gregory. The student's mother reported the alleged crime to authorities on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by Sausalito police and the Marin County Sheriff's Office, Gregory said.

Investigators interviewed Boyes on Sunday and he admitted to sexual activity with the child, Gregory said.

"We are concerned there could be more victims," she said. "If any other family has evidence that their child also may have had inappropriate contact with Boyes, please contact the Sausalito Police

Department."

Boyes remained in custody Sunday night.