A woman found dead floating in Richardson Bay Friday has been identified as a Sausalito resident, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Carolynn Leslie Dean, 70, according to a Monday news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Dean was discovered by a passerby at about 8:25 a.m. near the Spinnaker Restaurant at 100 Spinnaker Drive in Sausalito.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman fully clothed, unconscious and unresponsive in the water. After being pulled from the water, she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

While foul play is not suspected, Dean’s cause of death is being investigated by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and the Sausalito Police Department.

An autopsy and toxicology testing is set for Tuesday.