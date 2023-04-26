If you’ve had a fraudulent or misleading solar installation experience that you want to share or have received suspicious solar advertising recently, reach out to Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

If you live in Sonoma County, there’s a chance you’ve seen an ad offering free solar panel installation at some point.

In one “final notice” a resident recently received, a bright yellow sheet of paper with big bold letters pledged some “California homeowners will be able to INSTALL solar panels with no out of pocket expense” supposedly thanks to SB-100, “The 100% Clean Energy Act.”

It concluded with a phone number to call to schedule an inspection.

There’s a couple problems that make this advertisement misleading and problematic, according to Americo Garcia, public affairs manager for the Contractors State License Board, which oversees the state’s contracting businesses.

For one, contractors are required to have their license number on any marketing.

Moreover, SB 100 sets a variety of renewable energy goals for the state, but it does not ensure free solar power setups. While there are programs that can help reduce the costs of moving to solar, offers for free-of-charge installation, panels and electricity are, indeed, too good to be true and a common scam tactic.

“We receive a lot of complaints related to solar contracts,” Garcia told me. “It is a month-in and month-out concern.”

In 2022, the state board received 26 solar-related complaints from Sonoma County and many more across the rest of the state.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office is not currently handling any open solar complaints or referrals, but officials there said its Environmental Consumer Law Division works closely with the Contractors State License Board on contractor misconduct cases.

With the state promoting a transition toward such cleaner energy sources as solar, and consumers looking for more sustainable and cheaper electricity options, some contractors look to take advantage.

There’s a wide range of potential angles at play. Some scammers are after personal information via forms asking for banking details under the guise of checking if someone qualifies for free services. Sometimes a solicitor will ask for payment up front and never follow through with the work or the promised government reimbursement.

Other times a salesperson misrepresents a real program.

Take the Property Assessment Clean Energy (PACE) public loans meant to incentivize energy saving home improvements that are paid back through increased property taxes.

In some cases, these have been a disaster for low-income borrowers, left in massive debt or at risk of losing their homes, when the contractors and companies tasked with administering the program and providing the financing have failed to make risky and complex terms clear.

California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has even had to work to get reimbursements for those targeted by fraudulent or misleading PACE financing, and last November, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Federal Trade Commission reached a settlement with a clean energy finance company, Ygrene Energy Fund, for its mismanagement of the loan program.

Of the almost 1,300 investigations into statewide solar complaints by the Contractors State License Board from July 2021 through June 2022, just over half were about workmanship or project abandonment and roughly one-fifth involved misrepresentation or fraud.

About half the investigations resulted in some sort of action, ranging from an advisory notice or “letter of admonishment” up to arbitration or settlement or, in four cases, a criminal referral.

“We want to make sure consumers aren't ending up in contracts that they don't really understand,” Garcia said. “If they’re more informed, they'll be able to protect themselves better from potential scams.”

Two primary targets in contracting scams are older residents and non-English speakers. It’s important to note that if a sales presentation is made in Spanish, for example, then a contract should be available in Spanish as well.

If in doubt, ask for and look up a contractor’s licensing number and standing with the state board at cslb.ca.gov or by calling 800-321-2752.

Get a couple other bids. If one is much different from the others, that should raise a red flag. Remember, too, that in California, down payments can’t exceed 10% of the project cost or $1,000, whichever is less.

“Don’t allow payments to get ahead of the work, you make progress payments throughout the contract as the work is completed,” said Garcia, who added the board has received complaints where homeowners put half down and the work is never completed.

As an aside, keep in mind there are also still price gouging protections in place stemming from this year’s brutal storms that limit contractors’ ability to raise prices on specifically emergency-related repair, reconstruction or cleanup.

If you think you’ve been the target or victim of a scam or have an ongoing dispute, the Contractors State License Board outlines the process for filing a complaint related to issues like suspicious advertising, ongoing contractor disputes and other issues at: bit.ly/3JXYUB2.

The agency also has resources about going solar safely or reporting solar complaints available at cslb.ca.gov/Consumers/Solar_Smart.

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.