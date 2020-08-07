Scammers could be targeting unemployment benefits in California, state warns

Many Californians are anxiously waiting for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, but James Myers was not happy when he received a letter from the state notifying him that his application for assistance had been approved.

The Folsom tech engineer has a job and has not applied for financial assistance from the California Employment Development Department, putting him among the thousands of Americans affected each year by unemployment fraud, a crime experts say is on the rise along with job losses across the country in an economy battered by the spread of coronavirus.

"I freaked out because somebody's obviously got my identity," said Myers, who works for Micron Technology, Inc. "I jumped all over it. I canceled things and put a credit hold on. I filed a police report."

Myers tried to report the error to the EDD by phone, including calling its fraud hotline, but could not reach a live person. So he submitted the information to the agency online and has not heard back.

"I have no idea, if I were to lose my job, if I'd be able to collect unemployment," Myers said. "It's probably going to be all screwed up."

California's unemployment agency has processed an unprecedented 9.7 million claims from people who lost jobs or work hours since March — more than double the number filed during the worst year of the Great Recession — and has paid out $59.8 billion in jobless benefits since the pandemic began.

To accommodate the demand, the Employment Development Department has been forced to dedicate a large portion of its staff to processing claims, and just 27 sworn officers are assigned to investigate fraudulent applications.

But scammers across the country are taking advantage of the current economic crisis and the pandemic in committing unemployment fraud, and with limited resources to guard against it, California's jobless claims process is likely at risk for exploitation.

On Thursday, the EDD put out an alert warning Californians of potential fraudulent activity involving unemployment insurance in the state.

"Because of suspicious claim activity spotted in UI programs in California and across the country, the EDD is actively involved in a nationwide investigation in conjunction with our federal law enforcement partners," the agency said.

Armen Najarian, chief identity officer at the email security company Agari, said unemployment fraud is skyrocketing across the country.

"It certainly is at a level that we have never seen before," he said.

Fraud schemes recently discovered in Washington and Maryland are estimated to have targeted more than $1 billion in benefits, said Jon Coss, an anti-fraud expert and vice president at technology consulting company Thomson Reuters who has done work in the past for the California EDD and currently provides consulting services to other states.

"If you look at the dollars associated with fraud in the unemployment insurance program, I've never seen anything like it, and I've been doing this for over 30 years," Coss said.

Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, a San Diego nonprofit that helps fraud victims throughout the U.S., said her organization has so far received 400 calls from victims of unemployment insurance fraud — up from 19 last year.

The stakes got higher for fraudsters when Congress approved an extra $600 per week for unemployment benefits that began in April, she said.

"That $600 [weekly benefit] actually made this a much more lucrative crime for the thieves," Velasquez said.

She also noted that scammers are taking advantage of streamlined unemployment certification processes in many states that allow those who have lost jobs to receive their benefits more quickly.

People who file unemployment claims in California must verify their identity and periodically certify that they are still unemployed. However, when the system bogged down in April and jobless Californians flooded the state with complaints, the EDD temporarily suspended a requirement for applicants to certify eligibility.

EDD spokeswoman Loree Levy said she could not provide the number of complaints called into the EDD's fraud hotline this year. She said details about the national investigation involving her agency were confidential and declined to say if it was related to a fraud ring that security experts have dubbed "Scattered Canary," which involves scammers from West Africa who use personal information leaked in major corporate data breaches to flood U.S. employment agencies with hundreds of fraudulent claims.

"The moment that these unemployment payments became available, this was the great new hunting ground for Scattered Canary, and they very quickly shifted focus to exploiting the billions of dollars that became available," Najarian said.