Scant rain forecast for Bay Area, but wind shift offers some relief

That meaningful rain once expected this weekend over wildfire-weary Sonoma and Napa counties? Forget about it.

There is a storm headed our way from the Gulf of Alaska, but it’s no longer expected to be much of a difference maker. It will, however, bring a brief respite, starting Wednesday night, from elevated fire weather conditions that have gripped the region for nearly two weeks.

“It’s looking less likely that we’re going to get a decent amount of rain,” said Anna Schneider, a National Weather Service forecaster in Monterey.

The North Bay can expect “a few hundredths of an inch” over the weekend, she said, with warm, sunny weather ― a high temperature of 75 is forecast for Santa Rosa ― returning Sunday.

The weather service’s report Wednesday afternoon cited a “diminishing likelihood of any wetting rainfall” for the Bay Area and warm, dry weather for at least the first half of next week.

There’s a 20% chance of rain after noon and after midnight Friday in Santa Rosa, with a 30% chance after noon Saturday.

But the incoming storm will bring onshore winds accompanied by fog, clouds, cooler temperatures and much higher humidity starting Wednesday night, said Tom Bird, the incident meteorologist from the weather service assigned to the Glass fire.

Higher humidity will temporarily boost the moisture level in grasses and light brush, making them less susceptible to fire and affording the two counties a three-day respite from “elevated” fire weather conditions, he said.

“This is a short interlude,” Bird said, noting that Sunday will bring a return to dry offshore winds and a renewal of critical fire conditions.

It is “not even close” to an end to fire season, which will require more than an inch of rain spread over several days so that vegetation does not quickly dry out, he said.

“I’m really sorry, folks,” weather blogger Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, tweeted Wednesday morning regarding the diminished rain outlook.

Forecasting models “have now backed way off on precip chances this weekend,” he said. “Now only expecting scattered light showers along the North Coast & N. Sierra; rain unlikely elsewhere.”

Last Friday, Swain and the weather service were tracking Hurricane Marie, then located southwest of Baja Mexico, calling it a prospective source of Bay Area rainfall late this week.

Swain tweeted the decaying storm “could bring rain, and possibly thunderstorms” to Northern California, and the weather service said there was a 15% to 20% chance for “measurable rain” this Friday and Saturday.

Satellite images captured a “weakening Tropical Storm Marie” heading west toward the Central Pacific Ocean, NASA said Tuesday, anticipating it would become “a trough of low pressure in a few days.”

Meanwhile, the Fire and Smoke Map issued Wednesday morning by AirNow showed moderate air quality ― considered “acceptable” and just one step above good, the lowest rating ― throughout Sonoma County and the Bay Area.

The nearest unhealthy air was in the Napa Valley.

