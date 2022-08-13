Scarecrow castaways on display at Sonoma County Fair

Contestants created “Tropical Fairadise” castaways Friday at The Beach area of the Sonoma County Fair. Working in teams, contestants were given straw, clothing and accessories and thirty minutes to create their stuffed showpieces. The contest happens every afternoon and runs until the fair ends Sunday, Aug. 14. Gates open from noon until 9 p.m. General admission tickets for age 13 and older: $18. Kids admission tickets for ages 6-12: $10. Seniors age 60 and older pay general admission except Fridays. Children 6 and younger free every day. Parking is $10-$15 in fair lots. Free bicycle parking available at the entrance gate.