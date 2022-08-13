Subscribe

Scarecrow castaways on display at Sonoma County Fair

August 12, 2022, 6:04PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Contestants created “Tropical Fairadise” castaways Friday at The Beach area of the Sonoma County Fair. Working in teams, contestants were given straw, clothing and accessories and thirty minutes to create their stuffed showpieces. The contest happens every afternoon and runs until the fair ends Sunday, Aug. 14. Gates open from noon until 9 p.m. General admission tickets for age 13 and older: $18. Kids admission tickets for ages 6-12: $10. Seniors age 60 and older pay general admission except Fridays. Children 6 and younger free every day. Parking is $10-$15 in fair lots. Free bicycle parking available at the entrance gate.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette