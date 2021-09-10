Frightened by storm, goats escape preserve, flood into Healdsburg neighborhood

Thursday night’s thunder and lightning storm proved especially frightening to a herd of more than 100 goats who flooded into a neighborhood north of Healdsburg after escaping their temporary lodgings in the Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve.

The goats, owned by Chasin Goat Grazing, were in the open space to clear vegetation and aid in fire prevention. But the arrival of the storm, and a lightning strike very close by, scared the animals, provoking them to vacate the preserve, said Craig Smith, a detective with the Healdsburg Police Department who responded to the curious call: Canyon Run, on the south end of the open space, was being overrun by goats.

The goats – and there were “at least 100 of them,” said Smith – were “very verbal” about wanting to get away from the thunder and lightning.

“There were a lot of kids – you know, baby goats – ‘bahhing’ and looking for their moms,” he said.

Once he started to reason with them, saying, “Hey guys, get back where you came from,” the escapees allowed themselves to be herded back to the preserve.

By the time the goats’ owner arrived on the scene, many of the goats were already back home, said Smith.

One goat, whom the detective named Violet – “she just seemed like a Violet,” he explained – experienced “a little panic attack, and was laying on the ground,” he recalled.

Once the others had passed, I walked over to her and said, ‘Hey, what’s going on with you? You need to catch up with the others.’”

Thusly prodded, Violet rejoined the herd.

