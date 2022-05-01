‘Scared to drive the freeway’: Surge in Bay Area freeway shootings yields few arrests

OAKLAND — The fusillade of bullets began just after midnight, as muzzle flashes erupted from a vehicle on Interstate 580, carving up a party bus hosting a girl’s 21st birthday celebration as it rolled down the freeway through East Oakland in May of 2021.

There had been no escape – nothing the bus driver could do but keep going. When it all ended, two teenagers were dead. Five others were injured, including the driver, who managed to get the bus to an Oakland police station, despite being shot in the back herself.

“You gotta just roll – all that stopping and thinking is going to get you shot. So I just was following my instincts – just say hit the gas and don’t look back,” the driver, Jasmine, told this news organization in her first interview since that tragic night. She did not want to give her last name, citing fear of retaliation from the shooters – who, like the vast majority of perpetrators in these brazen Bay Area freeway attacks, remain at large.

Driven by gang violence and a rise in road rage – as well as a proliferation of guns – reports of shootings on freeways and highways in the nine-county Bay Area have quadrupled over the last four years, according to data from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate division.

Yet as the CHP struggles to find ways to curb the violence, authorities are routinely failing to bring the shooters to justice, making arrests in just 15% of the 457 shootings reported in the Bay Area between 2018 and 2021, an analysis of the data by this organization found.

Freeway shootings are notoriously difficult to solve because of the fluid and often random nature of the crime. But some survivors and relatives of those slain question law enforcement’s approach to the problem, where the key role falls to the nearly 100-year-old state highway patrol – whose primary mandate has long been responding to vehicle crashes. To the hundreds of reports of shootings it now confronts each year, the CHP’s Golden Gate division brings an investigative unit of just nine members.

The enforcement effort seems painfully inadequate to Christina Hughes, who says she has called investigators almost weekly since her 16-year-old daughter Zoey perished in the Oakland party bus incident, seeking answers she hopes could prevent additional tragedy.

“If they’re going to continue to get away with these freeway shootings, that’s the way to kill now, isn’t it?” Hughes said.

The numbers are stark.

The rise in freeway shootings has been seen across most of California – a report from the CHP to the state Legislative Analyst’s Office that represents the most recent statewide accounting indicated freeway shootings jumped nearly 90% from 2019 to 2020, with a 55% increase in the Bay Area in that time period.

But 2021, locally, was much worse: The agency’s Golden Gate Division – which patrols nine counties in the region – received an average of four reports of freeway shootings each week, a total of 202 for the year, with about one-third of those involving injury or death.

Yet the division made just five arrests in the 67 injury and death cases. And in the 150 Bay Area freeway shootings in which people were injured or killed between 2018 and 2021, just 19 arrests were made. While it’s difficult to compare freeway incidents to other crimes, the statewide clearance rate for all types of homicides over a similar time frame is about 60 percent – far higher than the quarter of freeway shootings in which the Golden Gate CHP has made arrests.

Most of the freeway violence has been concentrated in the East Bay, with Alameda and Contra Costa counties accounting for about 65% of the reported shootings in the Bay Area from 2018 to 2021. But shootings have surged across the region, with double-digit increases reported in multiple areas, including Solano and San Francisco counties.

The incidents include rolling shootouts down the area’s freeways – one of which killed Fremont toddler Jasper Wu in his sleep when a stray bullet pierced the car he was riding in on Interstate 880 in early November.

Later that month, an Oakland mother was struck by gunfire near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza while on her way to an orientation session for a new job.

Cameron Simmons, 26, was driving home to his pregnant girlfriend from his new job at Tesla’s Fremont facility when he was shot in August 2020 on Interstate 80 near Fairfield. He died in the arms of another motorist, after his car weaved to a stop on the freeway, said his aunt, Loren Nails, of Castro Valley.

No arrests have been announced in any of those cases.

CHP officials say they know they need to devote more effort to combat the rise in freeway shootings and are lobbying for more than $10 million in state funding for a task force aimed at curtailing violence on California highways.