When Santa Rosa High School was founded 150 years ago, it became Sonoma County’s second high school. It opened just a year after Petaluma High. It was also the eighth high school in California, and the only one in the city for over 80 years.

Before Santa Rosa High, many of the city’s children crammed into the all-ages public school on Fourth Street, later renamed Fremont School, where Fremont Park is now. On Jan. 30, 1874, the Petaluma Weekly Argus noted the opening of public schools in Santa Rosa that semester, stating: “There are 400 school children in the district and school room for only 300.”

Despite the overcrowded environment, Santa Rosa High School’s first class of 10 pupils began their studies on the second floor of the Fremont School in the fall of 1874. The high school students graduated in 1878, and according to the May 17, 1878, Weekly Argus, judge G. A. Johnson delivered the annual address before the first graduating class.

By the late 1880s, Santa Rosa High students had long outgrown the Fremont School. According to the Santa Rosa High School Foundation, an 1893 election raised enough funding to build a three-story building on Humboldt Street dedicated for Santa Rosa High.

Newspapers from around Sonoma County voiced support for the new school building when it opened to students on Sept. 16, 1895. Two days later, an article in the Sebastopol Times stated the building was “a magnificent structure,” and noted that principal Frederick L. Burk was waiting at the school long before classes started on opening day, preparing to assign students to their new quarters.

The new building helped expand the high school curriculum to include courses in French, German, economics, trigonometry, solid geometry and various sciences. According to a Nov. 21, 1911, article in The Press Democrat, plans were proposed for a new school annex to be built next to the high school, and construction commenced the following year. The annex would include showers and dressing rooms, three new classrooms, a teachers’ room, dining room, sewing room, janitor’s quarters, a large gymnasium and a stage for school plays.

As the years went on, Santa Rosa’s student enrollment increased and the city’s public schools were as packed as ever. The new Santa Rosa Junior College, founded in 1918, shared classrooms and teachers with the high school from the fall of 1918 to 1932.

In an Oct. 19, 1919, article in The Press Democrat, reporter Olga Poulsen wrote of what she witnessed during a general survey of the city’s schools, including the high school and the old Fremont School.

“The crowded condition of the schools is too great to mention in the same breath,” Poulsen wrote. “In every building, there are classes everywhere — in the regular classrooms, in the teachers rest rooms, in the halls under the staircases — and if there are any mouse holes, and children small enough to fit into them, I’m sure there would be classes there, too.”

Poulsen stated the conditions at the high school were worse than the others, even with the annex fully installed six years prior, which ended up being used as the junior high. She saw an anatomy class being taught under the front stairs, with some students standing in a closet for lack of anywhere else to stand. Poulsen found there were 800 students at the high school, with just three teachers.

Before anything could be done about the sad state of Santa Rosa’s schools, the high school burned down in a mysterious fire on Nov. 15, 1921. After a one-day pause of classes, according to the Nov. 17, 1921, Santa Rosa Republican, the junior high and high school students resumed studies, “sharing the inadequate accommodations of the annex and two portable school rooms.”

The next few years consisted of legal battles to fund a new high school, as Santa Rosa students trudged between local halls, lodges, churches and out-of-town schools to complete their studies. Construction of the new high school finally started on Mendocino Avenue (where it resides today) in November of 1923, and was opened to students Dec. 29, 1924. The next day’s Press Democrat stated about 2,500 people turned out for inspection of the new, $500,000 high school building.

Another high school in Santa Rosa wouldn’t be built until 1958, when Montgomery High became the city’s second high school, and many of the Santa Rosa High students would be transferred to the new school.

Check out the gallery above to see historic photos of Santa Rosa High School.