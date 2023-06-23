Friends and former colleagues of Kevin Burke, the longtime Healdsburg police chief who died last year, have launched a scholarship fund in his name to benefit Santa Rosa Junior College students pursuing careers in law enforcement.

Burke served as Healdsburg’s chief of police from 2011 until his retirement in 2021. After abruptly ending his candidacy for Sonoma County sheriff, he died April 5, 2022.

“Kevin was committed to bringing high-quality individuals into the law enforcement field, particularly people who shared his commitment to community,” said Healdsburg Police Chief Matt Jenkins, according to a news release. “A scholarship that supports police academy participants is a fitting tribute to him.”

Scholarships will begin to be awarded through the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation to students attending the Police Academy in spring 2024 and will continue in perpetuity, according to a news release. The scholarships will support those with the greatest need.

If a $100,000 goal is met, scholarships will also be offered to students enrolled in the junior college’s Corrections Academy and Ranger Academy, according to the fund’s website.

“Chief Burke was truly loved by the residents of Healdsburg and he was a model public servant,” said Evelyn Mitchell, Healdsburg City Council member and part of the scholarship’s organizing team, in the release. “We formed this fund to create a small but lasting tribute to Kevin and his legacy.”

For more information, contact kevinburkescholarship@gmail.com or visit give.santarosa.edu/give/420994#!.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.