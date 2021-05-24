School board roils San Francisco with racial issues focus

Reopening is more urgent, critics say; recall effort targets 3 members

In the ongoing battle for racial justice, members of the San Francisco school board have cast themselves as chief warriors, acting with stunning speed to diversify the city's top high school and wading deep into a pool of racially sensitive matters.

Changing the admissions process for the elite Lowell High School - eliminating grades and test scores and admitting students by a ranked-choice lottery - is among the most contentious moves the school board has taken, but far from the only one.

To some, it was a refreshing and overdue move to address long-standing inequities. In the eyes of critics, it was a hasty decision that drew attention away from a more urgent problem: how to reopen city schools that were - and for most San Francisco students, still are - closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Either way, it was a sign of how the San Francisco school board has been operating of late: a heavy focus on controversial, difficult racial issues, and slow progress on school reopening.

As a result, a recall campaign is working to oust three members of the seven-person board. The board faces a lawsuit over the procedures used to change Lowell admissions. The city sued its own school district to try to force open buildings. And the superintendent quit and was persuaded to come back only after board members agreed, in writing, to focus on reopening schools.

"This is not just about the school reopening," said Siva Raj, who is leading the recall effort with his partner, Autumn Looijen. "This is about the broader dysfunction on the school board." He said the amount of time spent on extraneous issues including Lowell is "totally out of sync with what parents wanted."

Shavonne Hines-Foster, 17, president of the Black Student Union at Lowell High School in San Francisco, wants schools to reopen for in-person learning. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara

Yet for Shavonne Hines-Foster, a graduating senior who is president of the Black Student Union at Lowell, it was a relief that the board was trying to level the playing field for Black and Latino applicants. "The system is flawed," she said. "Those who are qualified often can get left out."

This academic year has been difficult for school districts nationwide that have been forced to balance the health risks of in-person schooling against the academic and psychological costs of staying home. Multiple districts have fought disputes about reopening in court. Many have battled publicly with teachers unions. At the same time, school leaders have struggled to manage inequities in their systems that have been amplified by the pandemic.

But no city has experienced the level of discord as that in San Francisco, both around reopening and around questions of race.

In January, the school board voted to rename 44 schools, after a committee found that the people the schools were named for had connections to slavery, oppression and racism - even if the alleged ties were thin or, in some cases, historically questionable or inaccurate.

Last month, the school board reversed that decision, backtracking in the face of a lawsuit and criticism that its priorities were misguided.

In March, anti-Asian tweets posted in 2016 by school board Vice President Alison Collins surfaced. Written before she was on the school board, the tweets accused Asian Americans of benefiting from the "'model minority' BS" and using "white supremacist thinking to assimilate and 'get ahead.' " She also suggested that they were not standing up to President Donald Trump, using a racial slur to describe them.

Prominent city leaders called for her resignation, and the school board voted to strip her of her vice president title. In response, Collins sued the board for $87 million.

Through all this, the city's school buildings remained closed, even as private schools in the area and public schools elsewhere in the region operated in person. In-person classes did not begin until mid-April, and only for the youngest children. Even now, only 19,000 of the district's 56,000 students have an in-person option.

"Look, I believe in equity," San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) said in a statement last fall. She added: "But the fact that our kids aren't in school is what's driving inequity in our City. Not the name of a school."

Autumn Looijen, a parent from the Recall SF School Board volunteer group, encourages people at the Grattan Playground on April 15 to sign a petition supporting the recall of school board members. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara

In March, Superintendent Vincent Matthews said he was retiring at the end of this school year. Then, after a plea from the board president, he said in April that he would stay for another year, but only if the board agreed to focus on school reopening and desist from debating other subjects until schools are open. In his new contract, board members also agreed to "govern in a dignified and professional manner, treating everyone with civility and respect."