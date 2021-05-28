School board was right to pause debate over name changes

The Santa Rosa City Schools board of trustees wisely and thoughtfully hit pause on the push to rename two of the district’s elementary schools. But the move did not come in time to prevent emotional upheaval at time when many are already feeling raw.

During local and national civil rights and Black Lives Matter demonstrations last summer, Area 4 trustee Omar Medina brought forward his pitch to rename James Monroe Elementary School after vaunted local Latino leader George Ortiz, who died last year and by all accounts merits public celebration. To that discussion, Area 3 trustee Alegría De La Cruz suggested changing Luther Burbank Elementary to honor the celebrated labor leader Dolores Huerta.

Questions have been raised about the philosophies, beliefs and behaviors of both men, James Monroe and Luther Burbank. Committees were tasked with examining the potential name changes. A key finding? The name “James” was added to Monroe Elementary School in the 1980s, and the school was not originally named for the slave-owning U.S. president but rather a land-owning, local pioneer family.

But that, too, raises more questions. Among them: What does it mean to be a pioneer family in Sonoma County?

And while the timing of the debate felt right because of the community’s ongoing discussion of systemic racism, white supremacy and structural inequities, it felt wrong amid the day-to-day struggles of students, families and school staff and teachers dealing with a pandemic and distance learning.

Remember, in July, when the discussion went public, students had been out of the classroom for four months. And the debate over name changes at that July 22 meeting came just seven days after superintendent Diann Kitamura recommended that the school year start entirely remotely as COVID-19 cases climbed higher in Sonoma County.

These were not easy times. Sonoma County’s largest school district had a lot on its plate. The coronavirus pandemic forced kids to learn from laptops in any space they could find in their homes, forced parents to suddenly juggle their jobs with educating their kids, and forced teachers to overhaul and adapt the most basic components of their craft.

Pressure was coming from all sides — Open school, don’t open school; kids are struggling at home, kids will be unsafe at school.

So amid all of that, to also task those same constituents with gathering, studying, surveying, debating and presenting findings on potential name changes seemed wildly ill-timed. And the way it came about felt heavy-handed for the school communities it affected. Caller after caller in the public comment period Wednesday night cited surveys that found overwhelming support to keep the names as is, and criticized the school board for seemingly not heeding the choices expressed by its constituents.

In the time-limited public comments late Wednesday night, 24 speakers urged the board not to change Luther Burbank Elementary. One caller spoke in favor. When trustees limited public comment on the Monroe debate to a mere 20 minutes, six people called for no change and two urged the board to change it.

To their credit, school district officials acknowledged the shortcomings Wednesday night, calling the process thus far “top down.” They said the undertaking was flawed, directions were unclear and conceded they might have asked too much of both their staffs and their student and parent community.

“The other thing I think we got wrong, was this is about education,” board president Laurie Fong said. “The way we went in was kind of like ’Here is the answer: The answer is get a different name’ … and the question should have been ‘Why?’”

Deep into the late night meeting Wednesday, when Area 6 trustee Stephanie Manieri asked Luther Burbank principal Debi Cardozo if she felt she had received the support she needed to manage such a heavy lift, she paused. Superintendent Diann Kitamura broke in and urged the principal to be honest.

“I will say that the support provided during this process, to have those conversations, it wasn’t as much as I would have liked to receive, which was challenging,” Cardozo said. “I understand, and as I mentioned earlier, this was during a pandemic, folks. We had asked to please put this on pause so we could really do a thorough job and a meaningful job around this work.”

Cardozo said she wasn’t faulting the board or district officials.

“You could only support and give so much given the circumstance and all the cards that we were dealt during this time,” she said.

For an issue as emotionally fraught as changing the names of century-old schools, the timing is never going to be perfect. There will always be a reason not to have difficult discussions. But in this case the reasons not to, at least not now, seemed to holler from the hilltops.

Clearly this board has not shied away from big issues involving social equity. It’s begun examining its transfer policies in an effort to combat segregation and paused its school resource officer program over concerns that uniformed law enforcement on campus creates unease, especially among students of color.

But on Wednesday they wisely slowed down.

The board voted 6-1 not to immediately change the name of Luther Burbank but rather suspend the debate while examining the process by which the name was studied by the school community.

In a separate vote, the board voted 4-3 not to immediately change James Monroe Elementary to honor George Ortiz. In that vote, too, board members vowed to continue the discussion and to examine the process by which committees are tasked to look at names.

And so while there is some relief expressed among those communities that no moves were made Wednesday night, there is also a feeling that the survey results — the ones that came back in favor of keeping the names — didn’t matter. That their votes, their voices, weren’t heard.

And that a delay in a vote is just hitting pause on the inevitable.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.