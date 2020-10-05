School districts closed by Glass fire to seek waivers from state for lost instructional time

Education, perhaps more than any other segment of government, is fond of codes, lingos and acronyms. But nobody who works in and around schools in these parts is confused about what a J-13 waiver is.

Formally, the Form J-13A is “the Request for Allowance of Attendance Due to Emergency Conditions.” In everyday parlance, it’s the form school districts submit to the state to ask for forgiveness for canceled school days in the case of emergency in order to not be dinged financially if those days are not made up.

With the number of wildfires, unhealthy air days and floods in Sonoma County in recent years, seemingly no district has been spared filling out J-13 waivers.

"Unfortunately, we have practice for this,“ Kenwood Superintendent Bob Bales said.

Kenwood, with approximately 140 students, was one of five Sonoma County school districts that canceled classes last week in the wake of the massive Glass fire. Most affected districts had emergency days built into the calendar, but not enough to cover the actual number of days schools were closed. And we are barely into the month of October.

“Because of the number of days that school has been closed, because of the disasters over the last few years, the state has asked that schools build in emergency days in (their) calendars,” said Jamie Hansen, director of communications for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

“It’s up to the district how many days they want to put in,“ she said. ”If districts were to use up all of their emergency days, they would need to apply for a J-13 waiver.“

Santa Rosa City Schools had two days built into its spring schedule that will now be converted to regular school days. It will apply for waivers for the remaining three days it canceled last week.

By Superintendent Diann Kitamura’s count, it’s the fifth time since she took the helm in 2016 that Sonoma County’s largest school district has applied for J-13 waivers.

Thirty-three students and two staff members have lost homes in the Glass fire, Kitamura said, and about 270 staffers have been affected in some way by evacuations. And even in distance learning, many staff are on campuses and teachers are leading Zoom lessons from their classrooms, meaning that campuses have to be inspected for ill-effects from the fires and in some cases cleaned before employees can return.

Online classes for the district’s 15,700 students will resume Monday, the district announced Sunday afternoon. The Kenwood and Rincon Valley Union school districts will remain closed Monday, the county Office of Education announced Sunday evening.

In Bennett Valley Unified, the district will convert a professional development day scheduled for Oct. 30 into a school day and use a scheduled emergency day on June 4 as make-up school days for its approximately 1,000 students. Superintendent Sue Field said she expects to apply for a waiver for the other three days students missed last week.

Rincon Valley Union Elementary District canceled classes for its 3,200 students last week. The district has two emergency days built into its calendar in March.

Sonoma Valley Unified canceled classes for its approximately 4,200 students on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Students and teachers returned to distance learning on Thursday.

In that district, no emergency days had been built in to the 2020-21 calendar in part because the schedule is put together on a two-year cycle and was in place before the state began urging districts to make earlier preparations for disaster days, Associate Superintendent Bruce Abbott said.

“We are going to work on that for future years,” he said.

As for when the district will send the waiver application to the state, Abbott sounded a note of resignation — and reality — in stating that it will likely hold off.

“There is no point in filing it now,” he said. “We’ll probably wait through smoke season. I don’t know that we are done. Smoke season is just getting going.”

