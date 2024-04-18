Threat of shooting ‘Thursday’ spray-painted on Petaluma middle school

A threat of a shooting was found written in spray paint in a girls bathroom stall of a Petaluma middle school Wednesday, police said.

Employees at Kenilworth Junior High School reported the graffiti to Petaluma police. The message indicates a shooting would happen “Thursday,” according to a Petaluma police Nixle alert.

Police have not found any credible threats to the school or staff. But they are still investigating and searching for the individual who wrote the message, Lt. Matthew Parnow said.

The school day Thursday was not interrupted or delayed. Petaluma police watched over the school’s campus early Thursday and will return throughout the day “as calls for service allow,” Parnow said. They will also monitor the campus Friday.

The threat comes about two weeks after a string of stressful events, including another school shooting threat, happened at the school.

On April 3, students set off an M-1000 explosive in a boys bathroom, causing a loud explosion that scared students and prompted a temporary evacuation. Two students were arrested in that incident.

The next day, rumors circulated that a school shooting would occur on April 5. Police determined the rumors were unsubstantiated and school continued its normal schedule, but attendance was slightly lower that day, which was the Friday before spring break.

The Petaluma Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the recent threat to call them at 707-778-4372.

