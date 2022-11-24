Schulz at 100: How 'Peanuts' lifts those on stage, on ice and in space

You can't keep a good dog down, Charlie Brown.

When NASA launched a mission to the moon last week, the unmanned cabin included a stuffed Snoopy in an orange flight suit. The space beagle was among the small items that serve as "zero gravity indicators," which visually signal that the capsule has reached "the weightlessness of microgravity."

Turns out, the agency couldn't have picked a better pop culture symbol: For seven decades, Snoopy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang have defied the forces of time, freed from the gravitational pull of trends.

The globally beloved cartoon characters still pop up daily in comic strips, books and gift shops, as well as in animated specials - both new ones and the classic holiday programs such as "A Charlie Brown Christmas" that now stream on Apple TV Plus. "Peanuts" is in the ether as surely as the jazzy Vince Guaraldi Trio riffs that bounce along the airwaves once Christmastime is here.

This year, the headquarters of Team Peanuts in Santa Rosa, Calif., has another reason to hold gatherings at its museum and library and ceremonies at its ice rink: It's the centennial of the birth of "Peanuts" creator Charles M. "Sparky" Schulz, who was born Nov. 26, 1922, in St. Paul, Minn.

Schulz died in February 2000, the same weekend that his final original strip was published. Yet what he launched into the zeitgeist in 1950 remains a cultural touchstone. So why does "Peanuts" endure so strongly - remaining so firmly woven into the fabric of popular culture - when so many aspects of mass entertainment all but disappear?

Jeannie Schulz, widow of the cartoonist and president of the Charles M. Schulz Museum's board of directors, puts it concisely: "Sparky tapped into a universal humanity, and translated it into simple lines with a subtle humor."

Those elegant, poignant, slyly simple lines curled and curved their way into religion and sports and war and mental health and love unrequited. To mark the centennial, The Washington Post asked celebrities from various areas of achievement what Schulz's creation has meant to them.

Producer Lee Mendelson approached Schulz in the mid-'60s with an idea: Coca-Cola was interested in a TV project. Out of that seed grew one of the two greatest animated Christmas shows to emerge from that decade - a classic that, like "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," melded the genius of artistic minds.

Schulz teamed with animator Bill Melendez and, working under a deadline of mere months, the three men created "A Charlie Brown Christmas," a masterpiece that daringly led with its heart. Charlie Brown battled seasonal depression, Snoopy engaged in flights of fancy and Linus Van Pelt delivered the biblical monologue that, out of the mouths of a babe, still moves viewers regardless of age or faith.

"Over the course of my life, I've probably watched 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' more times than any single episode of television," late-night host Jimmy Kimmel says. "It's one of the main reasons I decided to have more kids."

Kimmel thinks that special reflects the larger excellence of what a boy from Minnesota ultimately gave to the world. "As soon as our daughter Jane learned to read, I bought her all the 'Peanuts' anthologies," the comedian says. "I bought an original drawing of Snoopy by Charles Schulz that may very well be a forgery. I cherish it even if it is.

"The best of Peanuts is as good as anything ever. For me, it's one of the greatest achievements in American art and literature."

Pixar chief Pete Docter, director of such films as "Inside Out" and "Up," says that brilliance was firmly rooted in the comic strip, which launched in fewer than a dozen newspapers before eventually being syndicated to thousands, becoming one of the most widely read strips in the world.

"Schulz was brave enough to talk about human, adult, often non-funny things in his strip," Docter says. "He featured kids dealing with anxiety, insecurity, jealousy, unrequited love - which gave 'Peanuts' a real weight and importance."

Growing up in Minnesota himself, Docter was drawn into a world that stays with him today. "As a kid, I was totally hooked by Snoopy and the escapist fun and humor of that character," he says. "But whether Schulz was conscious of it or not, it was those deeper emotional things that made me continue to read into adulthood. Those deceptively simply drawn characters have real complexity and depth.

"And besides, they're still funny 70 years later. How many comic strips can claim that?"

Bay Area author Gene Luen Yang considers how Schulz's comic evolved from revelation to quiet revolution. Says Yang, author of such graphic novels as "American Born Chinese," "He's so influential that pretty much every strip-format comic today, whether in the newspaper or on the web, has borrowed a bit of that innovation."