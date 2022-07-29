Schulz Museum curator speaks at Comic-Con

During the San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, superheroes abounded as always. But the late Charles Schulz’s iconic Snoopy character got some attention, too.

“Even among all the people dressed as fantasy and science fiction characters, ‘Peanuts’ characters appeared,” said Benjamin Clark, curator at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa since 2018.

A performer in a Snoopy costume drew ardent fans at a photo session, he said.

“One woman hugged Snoopy and then she just broke down and bawled. It was so moving,” Clark said.

Clark was at the fabled comics convention for four days and participated in two panel discussions.

The first session, held July 22, dealt with his new book “Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects,” co-written with Nat Gertler.

It is the museum’s first imprint book. The publisher is Weldon-Owen, with distribution by Simon & Schuster. The book is scheduled for release on Nov. 1.

The book catalogs objects and artifacts from the museum’s collection, supported by personal anecdotes, including a postcard written about Schulz’s birth in 1922 by his father, Schulz’s hockey skates and many examples of the cartoonist’s original “Peanuts” artwork.

“I selected all the objects and co-wrote the book,” Clark said. “It also has brief contributions from family members, cartoonists and others.”

Panel participants with Clark also included Alexis Fajardo, editorial director of Schulz’s Creative Associates studio in Santa Rosa, and “Jumpstart” comic strip creator Robb Armstrong, whose last name Schulz borrowed for his groundbreaking Black character Franklin Armstrong, first introduced in “Peanuts” in 1968.

“This was my first Comic-Con, but Robb Armstrong said it the best-attended panel discussion he had ever participated in there,” Clark said. “We had good response from the crowd.”

The second panel discussion, held July 23, traced the history of educational filmstrips produced by the “Peanuts” animation team in the 1980s.

Born in Minneapolis, Schulz moved to Sonoma County in 1958 and died in 2000 in Santa Rosa, after writing and drawing the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

Nov. 26 will mark the 100th anniversary of Schulz’s birth, and the museum plans special events throughout the fall to celebrate.

