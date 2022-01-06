Nearly 67,000 rapid COVID tests distributed to Sonoma County school districts

School district officials from across Sonoma County on Wednesday headed to the Amarosa Academy campus in Santa Rosa to pick up their district’s share of nearly 67,000 rapid antigen tests for students.

Sonoma County Office of Education staff were on hand to assist, unpacking stacks of boxes filled with iHealth test kits sent from the California Department of Public Health via the Office of Emergency Services. The local allocation was part of an ongoing statewide distribution of millions of tests, with a goal to mitigate COVID spread in classrooms, as the highly contagious omicron variant pushes a surge in cases across the nation and world.

“We were feeling pretty good about the fact that we ordered them last Monday and we got them this Monday and they’re all out,” said Eric Wittmershaus, communications director for SCOE.

School districts in some more densely populated counties, including San Francisco Unified and Los Angeles Unified, had only received partial allocations and were still waiting for thousands of tests for students. Wittmershaus said he didn’t have information on why Sonoma County had received its full request more quickly than those areas.

Local school officials will now be in communication with students and families about how to pick up the test kits at their school sites or district offices.

The kits each contain two rapid antigen tests, which deliver a result within 15 minutes ― a much quicker turnaround but with less accuracy than a PCR test. County officials have been encouraging families to use the rapid tests as soon as possible once they receive them, especially now that school has begun again after winter break.

“The intent is for people to use these for screening purposes, not to hang onto them until they have symptoms,” Wittmershaus said.

Schools are only allowed to give the rapid tests provided by the state to students. SCOE is also encouraging district leaders to prioritize distribution to schools where more than 70% of students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch.

At least three local school districts ― Petaluma City Schools, Wright Elementary School District and Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District ― requested and received their own allocations of rapid tests from the state in December, which they were then able to distribute before or during winter break.

Sonoma County has also seen its case rate ticking up to levels nearly mirroring that of last winter’s deadly surge. Though, while cases have increased, deaths have not, which health officials attribute to a high percentage of people being vaccinated against COVID and omicron causing less severe illness than other variants.

Mayra Perez, Cotati-Rohnert Park superintendent, said at least 15 students had tested positive with the iHealth tests as of Tuesday. She expected more positive tests to come through the district’s digital reporting system, however.

Similarly to several other school districts, Cotati-Rohnert Park, which serves about 6,100 students, also offers COVID testing for students, staff and their families at its school sites throughout the week. That includes asymptomatic testing twice weekly at each school campus, and a drive-thru test site in the Tech Middle School parking lot for students and staff with symptoms.

Demand at the symptomatic testing clinic has shot up this week, Perez said. Heading into winter break, the site would serve about 15 to 20 people each day.

Monday, 71 people showed up. Another 80 came Tuesday, she said.

“We put all the best things in place to be able to monitor (COVID spread),” Perez said. “It’s gotten better, but I still have such a concern about the fact we’re doing all this public health stuff, and trying to educate the kids.”

SCOE officials are planning a webinar for local school officials to review updates to COVID guidance and rules, including a Dec. 23 order from Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase that all school staff present proof of a booster shot by February, or submit to twice-weekly testing.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.