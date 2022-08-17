Scorching heat doesn’t set local records, still causes state electricity alert

The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to balance electrical supply and demand primarily linked to an uptick in air conditioning usage due to high temperatures across the state.

In Sonoma County, temperatures are expected to be in the 90s Wednesday, with a slight cool down Thursday into the lower 80s.

By Friday, the North Bay is expected to again reach into the 90s — an extended condition that is likely to last through early next week, said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office.

During Wednesday’s Flex Alert, people are urged to stop their usage of major appliances after 4 p.m. In addition, according to the state’s ISO, people are asked to pre-cool their homes by setting thermostats as low as 72 degrees and adjusting blinds and drapes to cover windows.

From 4 to 9 p.m., thermostats should be set to no lower than 78 degrees; major appliances shouldn’t be used and unnecessary lights should be turned off.

Sonoma County, like other parts of the state, experienced a scorching wave of late summer heat Tuesday, although no records were set, meteorologists said.

According to the National Weather Service, the hottest places in the county on Tuesday were Cloverdale, which reached 100 to 105 degrees; Santa Rosa hit 100 degrees; Rohnert Park reached 102 degrees; and Petaluma recorded 97 degrees.

The hottest day of the year, so far, was June 21 in downtown Santa Rosa when temperatures hit 104 degrees, Bingamen said.

The heat record for Aug. 16 was set in 2015 when Cloverdale hit 106 degrees.

Initially, there was some concern that Tuesday’s conditions would lead to thunderstorms and dry lightning but none of that materialized, according to the weather service.

Dry lightning at this time of the year in Northern California has proven to be potentially catastrophic.

Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of the August Complex Fire, one of the worst firestorms in California history, which formed from lightning touch-downs that generated 38 wildfires across multiple counties.

In northwestern Sonoma County, the Walbridge Fire burned more than 55,000 acres and claimed 156 homes between Aug. 17 and Oct. 2.

Press Democrat reporter Colin Atagi contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.