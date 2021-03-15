Scott Westrope named new Santa Rosa fire chief

Santa Rosa has selected Scott Westrope as its next fire chief, elevating the city’s deputy fire chief to the top firefighting job after more than two decades with the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Westrope’s firefighting career stretches back 27 years, 21 of which have been with the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The Tubbs fire veteran had been serving as interim chief of the 151-position department for the past few months, and he said Monday in an interview that his experience in October 2017, both as a firefighter and a survivor, are a big part of why he sought the top job on a permanent basis.

"It’s really, really a hard thing to swallow when you let the community down like that,“ Westrope said. ”That’s one of the biggest things. I put myself into this position because I don’t want that to happen again. I don’t want to have to tell my kids they lost everything again. I don’t want anybody else to have to tell their kids they lost everything again.

Westrope, 47, had been the deputy fire chief for the past three years and won the appointment from City Manager Sean McGlynn after what City Hall termed a “nationwide and extensive recruitment.”

“We were fortunate to have a strong and competitive group of candidates for our next Fire Chief, but Scott rose to the top in the areas most important for our community,” McGlynn said in a prepared statement. “Not only has he demonstrated immense leadership through previous local wildfires and work with community partners and other agencies, but during his interim post as Chief, he brought forward a plan for strengthening the resiliency of our fire organization and the community and strategized a path toward a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

“Scott has demonstrated his incredible commitment to serving Santa Rosa over the years, and I look forward to seeing how the Santa Rosa Fire Department will continue to evolve under his leadership.”

Westrope took over as interim fire chief in the stead of Tony Gossner, who retired in December after 30 years of firefighting.

Westrope grew up in San Luis Obispo County and previously worked for the Pismo Beach Fire Department and for the San Luis Obispo ambulance service. He moved to Sonoma County for a firefighting job in 2000, and he and his family now live in Larkfield.

His time with the Santa Rosa Fire Department has, of course, included work during the 2017 wildfires — he lost his own home in the Tubbs fire, which he described as both a highlight and a lowlight.

“This organization and the fire service community stepped up and stood in front of a freight train that wasn’t going to be stopped,” he said, “and we did everything we could with what we had.”

Westrope said he hopes to build on the progress in firefighting Santa Rosa made between the Tubbs fire, which killed 22 people and destroyed thousands of homes, including about 5% of the city’s housing stock.

By contrast when the Glass fire swept into northeast Santa Rosa last year, nobody died, and only about 30 homes were lost, Westrope said. He chalked that up to better mutual aid response, improved alerts to residents and more aggressive up-staffing during times when weather conditions lend themselves well to starting fast-moving wildfires.

“We may have these fires come into Santa Rosa," Westrope said, but his goal is to ”have enough in place that we can hold the line and not lose any homes, and certainly not lose any lives.“

Going forward, Westrope noted that the Fire Department will be looking to carry out $8 million worth of vegetation management and strategic planning work the City Council funded last month. That includes focusing on how the city can improve its Fire Department even if Santa Rosa doesn’t add any new stations or firefighters, he said.

“We have a pretty good system, but how can we be better with our operations on a day-to-day basis?” Westrope said.

He also expressed a desire to connect the Fire Department’s day-to-day activities to the community as a way to show Santa Rosa that its firefighters are on the job every day and not just during major fire disasters.

Westrope’s public service also includes time on the board of directors of REDCOM, the county’s fire and emergency dispatch center.

His first day as chief is today, March 15, and his starting salary will be $217,510.

