Mel Vezina wishes they didn’t have to live nearly 115 miles away from their work. They wish they didn’t have to choose between a four-hour round-trip commute every day and sleeping overnight in their car during the week, which they’ve been doing for the last 10 years.

But, as a residence life counselor at California’s state-funded School for the Deaf in Fremont, Vezina says they can’t afford to live near their work on their state salary, which amounts to about $3,500 a month in take-home pay.

“I love what I do,” Vezina said in American Sign Language. “I can’t imagine working anywhere else, because the school is such a wonderful school.”

At the same time, Vezina says they’re mentally exhausted and frustrated. It’s hard to be away from their family all week, working 2:45 p.m. until midnight as a “dorm parent” for students. When they do come home, to Rancho Cordova, most of their time goes toward household chores.

On top of that, the staff at the school is dwindling as people take higher paying jobs or move to areas where the cost of living is cheaper. That means Vezina and others are expected to help fill the gaps by working longer hours or pulling overnight shifts.

“I’m just worn out,” Vezina said. “It’s just getting harder and harder every year.”

CSD Fremont is the only Northern California school where deaf students can fully immerse themselves in Deaf culture and language. Still, the school’s enrollment has declined significantly in the last seven to eight years, according to staff, and turnover has been high.

Without a bump in pay and a commitment to boosting student enrollment, Vezina and others worry that the school could be forced to cut back on services and classes – a tremendous loss for the Deaf community, which has long had to fight for respect and equal access to education.

Teachers, counselors and other employees at CSD Fremont are just a few of the nearly 100,000 state workers whose union, Service Employees International Union Local 1000, is currently bargaining with the state for significant wage increases. The union has asked for an unprecedented 30% raise over the life of its next three-year contract, with special adjustments for specific job classifications. Its current deal expires at the end of this week, on Friday.

So far, the union says the state has responded with an “insulting” offer of 2% raises each year.

Vezina knows that many of their students come from difficult home situations. Their own family didn’t use much sign language when they were growing up, and they struggled with loneliness. Being able to provide support for deaf students and help them find their way in the world is why Vezina continues to make the commute and spend nights in their van.

“It’s so fulfilling,” Vezina said. “But it’s exhausting. It’s hard.”

CSD Fremont as ‘a beacon of light’

The School for the Deaf has served as a lifeline and a place of belonging for multiple generations of deaf students and families.

In the mid-1970s, under the direction of superintendent Henry Klopping, the school adopted a “bilingual and bicultural” approach to teaching, with instructors signing in American Sign Language as well as speaking in English. At the time, the approach was considered progressive and cutting edge. Sign language was largely discouraged in both mainstream and deaf schools before then, and children were expected to learn by reading lips.

“The reputation that we had was something that went far beyond our borders,” Klopping said. “The school did an outstanding job of educating its students.”

Deaf scholars and educators from around the world have called CSD Fremont a “shining light” and a “model” for Deaf education. They point to the school’s bilingual model of instruction and also praising the school’s commitment to employing deaf people as administrators and instructors.

Paddy Ladd, a deaf scholar and activist who coined the identity term “Deafhood,” has praised CSD Fremont extensively in his books on Deaf education.

“It is no exaggeration to say that this is a model school, not only for the US, but literally for the world,” Ladd wrote in a May letter in support of CSD Fremont. “(P)eople come from across the planet to see how the highest-quality Deaf education can be made possible.”

Stanley Matsumoto, a graduate of CSD Fremont who now works on staff as a residence life counselor, credits the school’s immersive environment with giving him the tools to develop his own identity as a deaf person.

Before he started attending CSD Fremont at age 10, Matsumoto struggled to learn alongside hearing students in traditional schools. At home, Matsumoto was the only deaf person in his household and his family didn’t know sign language. It wasn’t until he came to CSD Fremont that he learned how to communicate and express himself through language.