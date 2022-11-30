Screening for adverse childhood experiences is increasing in California, but are patients getting treatment?

Lea este artículo en español.

In 2020 the state launched the adverse childhood experiences initiative, with the goal of cutting the number of those experiences in half within one generation.

Today the number of doctors screening patients for adverse experiences is growing, but the state is failing to track whether patients receive the follow-up services or support they might need. State officials say they are working on identifying this information about patients from state medical databases, but it could be a few years off.

More than 6 in 10 Californians have experienced at least one adverse childhood experience, and 1 in 6 have experienced four or more, according to a state report. These include physical, emotional or sexual abuse, physical or emotional neglect, growing up in a home with substance use, mental illness, incarceration, parental separation or divorce or intimate partner violence. Research shows the higher the number of adverse experiences, the higher the risk of chronic health or mental health conditions later in life.

Since the Office of the California Surgeon General began the program, about 900,000 children and adults on Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance plan for low-income people, have been screened. The program, known as ACEs Aware, tracks only the screenings done by Medi-Cal doctors who choose to incorporate them into their practice. Medi-Cal reimburses providers $29 per screening. Last year, the state mandated private insurers pay for screenings too, but the state does not require or track those.

After screening a patient, physicians may make referrals to therapists, nutritionists, social workers and other support services. A score of four adverse childhood experiences is used as a marker for doctors to offer referrals but they assess patients based on a wide variety of factors. They may make referrals for someone with one adverse experience or only talk with someone with six adverse experiences because they have been able to buffer their experiences.

Physicians aren’t required to report whether patients receive support services or if the services are available to them. That’s part of the challenge. The state’s serious shortage of mental health professionals, social workers and other support health care workers, like nutritionists and physical therapists, makes it even harder for physicians to make referrals and for patients to get help.

“Right now, with our patients, we give them a referral or a list of options/therapists,” said Reshmi Basu, a pediatrician and president-elect of the American Academy of Pediatricians – Orange County Chapter. “But once we do that, we don’t know what happens. We don’t know if they are taking new patients.”

The California Department of Health Care Services oversees the ACEs Aware program with the Office of the California Surgeon General. Right now, the department “neither collects nor reports on data about actions taken based on an ACE screening,” wrote spokesperson Anthony Cava in email.

The state has piloted smaller efforts across California to try to determine what happens after someone is screened. That information is not available yet, said Karen Mark, medical director at the California Department of Health Care Services.

“We are recognizing issues that the patient has been burdened with forever and talking about them in a normal way.” Edward Machtinger, physician, professor of medicine and co-principal investigator of the UCLA-UCSF ACEs Aware Family Resiliency Network

When the initiative began, the program created a collaborative of 47 clinics to study when and how screenings take place, how they work and what happens afterward for patients, said Edward Machtinger, a physician, professor of medicine and co-principal investigator of the UCLA-UCSF ACEs Aware Family Resiliency Network, the organization running the program for the state.

He said that researchers have evaluated data from the collaborative, but it is pending review. The research shows providers took action more often when patients had four or more adverse experiences, he said. In those cases, the screenings led to different actions — from referrals to getting support services.

“It changes the dynamic in the encounter,” Machtinger said. “We are recognizing issues that the patient has been burdened with forever and talking about them in a normal way.”

A 400-page report written in 2020 by former California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris includes a future plan to review how the program is working, from screenings and referrals to whether patients connect with follow-up services.