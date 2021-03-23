Scuba diver finds wedding ring that fell into Lake Tahoe during couple’s ceremony

A scuba diver in Lake Tahoe saved a Washington couple’s wedding weekend after their wedding ring fell into the lake during their ceremony, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reported.

Exactly five years after their first date, Marlee and Andrew Kent were excited to finally tie the knot March 12 at their favorite spot in Lake Tahoe, Sugar Pine Beach.

But a damper was put on the day when Andrew opened the ring box and Marlee’s ring fell through the cracks of the pier into the lake.

“I had just gone over a part of the ceremony about how marriages can be met with challenges,” minister Sharon Rusk told the Daily Tribune. “Nobody freaked out, when we started back on the ceremony, I brought up the line about challenges again.”

After the ring fell, the couple could see it sitting on a rock at the bottom of the lake. But the water was too cold to swim and retrieve it.

Later, after the ceremony, the couple took to the Tahoe Scuba Diving Facebook group to ask for help.

“We got an overwhelmingly high response,” Marlee said.

The couple was overjoyed when diver Phill Abernathy offered to search for the ring.

When they returned the next day, the ring wasn’t visible anymore. But after moving around a few rocks, Abernathy returned the ring to the couple.

“He saved the day, he saved the whole weekend,” Marlee said.