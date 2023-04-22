Sea lion known for wandering San Diego's freeways has been euthanized, SeaWorld says

Freeway, the land-loving sea lion with a penchant for wandering far from his ocean home, has been euthanized, SeaWorld San Diego said Friday.

The pinniped earned notoriety last January after making a brazen attempt to cross state Route 94 — a busy freeway a couple miles from shore. The SeaWorld rescue team that got him to safety said it wasn't the first time the sea lion required rescue from odd places.

From the San Diego International Airport to a storm drain in Logan Heights, Freeway seemed to have an inexplicable need to venture inland.

No longer.

"Before he was rescued last year, he had contracted a progressive disease that our animal care experts diagnosed," SeaWorld said Friday on Facebook. "Despite extensive treatment, the disease caused his health to deteriorate over time."

Given his decline, the animal care team made the decision to humanely euthanize him, SeaWorld said.

Freeway was first rescued in November 2021 when he was found walking on Harbor Island Drive. A rescue crew rehabbed him at SeaWorld for a week, fitted his left flipper with an orange tag and dropped him back into the sea.

His freeway stunt prompted rescue No. 2. Several months later, he was rescued again, this time after someone spotted him wandering up a storm drain in Logan Heights, about a half-mile from where the drain hits San Diego Harbor.

Before the string of rescues, Freeway had been spotted ashore a few times — Point Loma, Encinitas, Cardiff. But those spots are near the water.

SeaWorld never sorted out why the sea lion kept wandering so far from shore.

When animals wander out of their ocean habitat, it's usually for food, SeaWorld officials said last year. But Freeway's weight was good at about 190 pounds, and his rescue crew didn't think he struggled to eat in the ocean. His body condition was also good, with no bumps or bruises.

It was also unclear why Freeway didn't stay with a group of sea lions, like the animals usually do, officials said last year. At SeaWorld, he was been living with three other three sea lions, and had been social with them.

On Facebook, SeaWorld thanked the community and Freeway's fans for being so supportive of the sea lion's journey.

"His adventurous spirit won the hearts of all San Diegans and he will be remembered for that and so much more," SeaWorld said.