A video shared widely on Instagram shows sea lions charging toward people on a packed California beach, raising concern that humans are intruding on wildlife territory.

In the footage, several sea lions are playing around at La Jolla Cove, a small sandy beach with steep cliff walls, in La Jolla, San Diego, while beachgoers are swimming and sunbathing.

As a large sea lion saunters onto the beach, a lifeguard says over a speaker, "Everybody, let's please give that large, male sea lion plenty of room. They have bitten people, and they are protected animals."

Then another big-flippered animal rushes out of the water, sending people running and leading children to scream. The two sea lions appear to get into a kerfuffle as the tourists flee the beach on a staircase.

"This looks like a fight between two male sea lions," John Hildebrand, a professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, told SFGATE in an email. "They are known to defend a territory. It just happens that people are in their territory too!"

California sea lions are playful animals that usually avoid humans, but the males will "aggressively defend their territories" during breeding season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Hildebrand said it's close to the end of breeding season.

This isn't the first time the La Jolla sea lions went viral. Last year, a TikTok video taken at the same beach showed a frightened crowd of people running from the marine mammals who can move their large bodies of blubber faster on land than you'd ever imagine.

In the comments of the latest video, many made the case that the beach should belong to the sea lions with statements, such as "It's their home!" and "Leave them alone."

While La Jolla Cove is open year-round, Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach close for several months during the pupping season, according to NBC News. City officials are considering a plan for a year-round closure of Point La Jolla recommended by environmental groups.