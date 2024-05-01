An unusually huge herd of sea lions hauled out of San Francisco Bay onto the K Dock at Fisherman's Wharf this week. Over 1,000 individuals were counted there Monday — the highest recorded number in 15 years.

"It's really a phenomenon," Pier 39 harbormaster Sheila Candor said. "There are also a huge number of pelicans and a lot of anchovy in the bay. It's like a National Geographic photograph right now."

The plethora of food — namely anchovy and herring — in the water, and the springtime movement of the herd south to mate, has left each one of K Dock's floating platforms packed tight with the blubbery pinnipeds.

"We've landed right in the middle of a perfect storm of circumstances," Candor said. "We're seeing a feast."

Sea lions, now indelibly linked to the city, are relatively recent visitors to San Francisco. In the fall of 1989, during an unusually large herring run in SF Bay, one plucky male sea lion flopped onto the wooden dock by Pier 39 and was soon joined by 300 more.

Candor says that number peaked to nearly 1,400 in the first few years after their arrival, but has dropped off to zero in both 2009 and 2014 for short periods. On both occasions they soon returned; since then, the sea lions, distinct from seals due to their external ear flaps, have continued to call San Francisco's busiest, and kitchiest, tourist stretch home.

The animals often draw large crowds who can peer down at the dock from the viewing platform on Pier 39. A look at the live cam Tuesday morning showed a dozen tourists enjoying the view. Sea mammal-human interactions are not always so peaceful, however. A report released by the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito last week revealed an uptick in cases of harassment against sea lions, elephant seals and sea otters in the region.

One egregious example of harassment went viral last year due to a video that appeared to show a man shotgunning a beer before backflipping into the water at Pier 39, swimming toward the dock and chasing the sea lions that had been peacefully resting there.

"They're a protected species," Candor said. "We have to protect this very precious commodity."

It remains to be seen if the current count will increase over the coming days and reach the record set in the early 1990s before the herd moves on for the summer mating season.

"We're so happy. It's such a fabulously exciting visual right now," Candor said. "When they're together in these kind of numbers, they energize each other. They're just all fat and happy."

