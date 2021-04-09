Sean McGlynn reflects on time leading Santa Rosa, move south to Escondido

From chronic budget and housing crises to acute disasters such as the 2017 firestorm and the COVID-19 pandemic, Sean McGlynn said his nearly seven years in charge as Santa Rosa’s city manager have been filled with “challenges” and “opportunities.”

Those are two words McGlynn, 54, often invokes to describe his time at City Hall, which is now coming to a close. After May 29, his last scheduled day on the job, he’ll be decamping for Escondido, in northern San Diego County, where he’ll serve as manager the slightly smaller city of about 150,000.

“It’s an opportunity to put my family in a great position, a great community, and to really advance myself as a professional, and I’m excited about that,” McGlynn said in an interview after announcing his departure late last month.

His time in Santa Rosa started in 2014 and he faced his stiffest test at the halfway point of his tenure: the October 2017 firestorm, which killed 24 people in Sonoma County and destroyed more than 3,000 homes in the city, about 5% of Santa Rosa’s housing stock.

While Santa Rosa’s recovery has been uneven — Coffey Park is largely rebuilt while Fountaingrove has lagged — city data shows that more than 60% of homes, or 1,829 units, have been rebuilt, with nearly 500 more under construction and more than 100 others in the rebuild pipeline.

That level of rebuilding within five years of the disaster “just isn’t seen in recovery," McGlynn said. He singled out, as well, Santa Rosa’s increased preparedness for subsequent disasters including the Kincade and Glass fires and the adoption last year of community wildfire protection plan to guide future prevention efforts.

That recovery from the fires was a key selling point for Escondido, which picked McGlynn’s resume out of 54 applications. The disaster response also earned him recognition from the California City Management Foundation, which last year honored him with its City Manager of the Year award, citing his leadership during the 2017 fires and since.

McGlynn, in the recent interview, cited other achievements that marked his tenure, including the reunification of Old Courthouse Square, which opened in 2017, and the annexation of Roseland, also in 2017. He spread credit across the 1,250-person workforce he oversees as the city’s top administrator, with day-to-day responsibility over an annual budget of about $437 million.

David McCuan, a professor of political science at Sonoma State University, credited McGlynn with steering Santa Rosa through an especially rocky period of the city’s history.

“The challenges he has had have been great,” McCuan said. “Does he get a perfect score on every assignment put in front of him? No, but he’s in the A range.”

That’s notwithstanding the fiscal challenges at City Hall and the need to respond to social upheaval over inclusion, equity and diversity in city government. All those remain, McCuan said.

“He has been the right person, right place, right time, and everything has happened — everything,” McCuan said.

McGlynn is relocating with his wife and son. He has family who have lived in the San Diego area off-and-on for 20 years. Those connections were top of mind when it came down to deciding to relocate, he said.

He described Escondido, which means “hidden“ in Spanish, as a “hidden gem.”

His first day at his new job will be June 29, and it will bring with it a hefty pay increase: a $280,000 base salary, plus benefits, significantly higher than the his $245,340 salary upon departing Santa Rosa.

The political climates of the two cities are remarkably different. Santa Rosa and Sonoma County are heavily Democratic, while Escondido and San Diego County at large continue to have a number of Republican lawmakers at the state and federal level.

Both cities face structural budget deficits, due in large part to rising pay and pension costs. And while McGlynn sees opportunity in Escondido, that city’s general fund of about $108 million is far smaller than Santa Rosa’s $179 million.

McGlynn, who has a master’s degree in theater, also noted that Escondido has a typically vibrant performing arts scene, with an events center near its City Hall.

McGlynn demurred on the initiatives and issues where he came up short as city manager. He acknowledged he’s left substantial “opportunities” for his predecessor: invigorating the downtown core, increasing diversity, equity and inclusion at City Hall and fostering better collaboration with Sonoma County, particularly when it comes to housing supply and rampant homelessness, twin crises that continue to plague Santa Rosa.