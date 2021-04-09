Subscribe

Sean McGlynn reflects on time leading Santa Rosa, move south to Escondido

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 9, 2021, 4:47PM
From chronic budget and housing crises to acute disasters such as the 2017 firestorm and the COVID-19 pandemic, Sean McGlynn said his nearly seven years in charge as Santa Rosa’s city manager have been filled with “challenges” and “opportunities.”

Those are two words McGlynn, 54, often invokes to describe his time at City Hall, which is now coming to a close. After May 29, his last scheduled day on the job, he’ll be decamping for Escondido, in northern San Diego County, where he’ll serve as manager the slightly smaller city of about 150,000.

“It’s an opportunity to put my family in a great position, a great community, and to really advance myself as a professional, and I’m excited about that,” McGlynn said in an interview after announcing his departure late last month.

His time in Santa Rosa started in 2014 and he faced his stiffest test at the halfway point of his tenure: the October 2017 firestorm, which killed 24 people in Sonoma County and destroyed more than 3,000 homes in the city, about 5% of Santa Rosa’s housing stock.

While Santa Rosa’s recovery has been uneven — Coffey Park is largely rebuilt while Fountaingrove has lagged — city data shows that more than 60% of homes, or 1,829 units, have been rebuilt, with nearly 500 more under construction and more than 100 others in the rebuild pipeline.

That level of rebuilding within five years of the disaster “just isn’t seen in recovery," McGlynn said. He singled out, as well, Santa Rosa’s increased preparedness for subsequent disasters including the Kincade and Glass fires and the adoption last year of community wildfire protection plan to guide future prevention efforts.

That recovery from the fires was a key selling point for Escondido, which picked McGlynn’s resume out of 54 applications. The disaster response also earned him recognition from the California City Management Foundation, which last year honored him with its City Manager of the Year award, citing his leadership during the 2017 fires and since.

McGlynn, in the recent interview, cited other achievements that marked his tenure, including the reunification of Old Courthouse Square, which opened in 2017, and the annexation of Roseland, also in 2017. He spread credit across the 1,250-person workforce he oversees as the city’s top administrator, with day-to-day responsibility over an annual budget of about $437 million.

David McCuan, a professor of political science at Sonoma State University, credited McGlynn with steering Santa Rosa through an especially rocky period of the city’s history.

“The challenges he has had have been great,” McCuan said. “Does he get a perfect score on every assignment put in front of him? No, but he’s in the A range.”

That’s notwithstanding the fiscal challenges at City Hall and the need to respond to social upheaval over inclusion, equity and diversity in city government. All those remain, McCuan said.

“He has been the right person, right place, right time, and everything has happened — everything,” McCuan said.

McGlynn is relocating with his wife and son. He has family who have lived in the San Diego area off-and-on for 20 years. Those connections were top of mind when it came down to deciding to relocate, he said.

He described Escondido, which means “hidden“ in Spanish, as a “hidden gem.”

His first day at his new job will be June 29, and it will bring with it a hefty pay increase: a $280,000 base salary, plus benefits, significantly higher than the his $245,340 salary upon departing Santa Rosa.

The political climates of the two cities are remarkably different. Santa Rosa and Sonoma County are heavily Democratic, while Escondido and San Diego County at large continue to have a number of Republican lawmakers at the state and federal level.

Both cities face structural budget deficits, due in large part to rising pay and pension costs. And while McGlynn sees opportunity in Escondido, that city’s general fund of about $108 million is far smaller than Santa Rosa’s $179 million.

McGlynn, who has a master’s degree in theater, also noted that Escondido has a typically vibrant performing arts scene, with an events center near its City Hall.

McGlynn demurred on the initiatives and issues where he came up short as city manager. He acknowledged he’s left substantial “opportunities” for his predecessor: invigorating the downtown core, increasing diversity, equity and inclusion at City Hall and fostering better collaboration with Sonoma County, particularly when it comes to housing supply and rampant homelessness, twin crises that continue to plague Santa Rosa.

“Not every day is going to be great, but overall, I think we're moving towards a better way to for us as a region to handle the issues facing our unsheltered population and the issues facing the community,” he said.

McGlynn will depart before the council puts together Santa Rosa’s next budget, which is due in June. The upcoming spending plan is poised to be a pivotal one for the city, as Santa Rosa is scraping the bottom of its general fund reserves. It is set to replenish that backstop and then some as it allocates the city’s $95 million in wildfire settlement proceeds from PG&E and an estimated $36 million from the recent $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 stimulus package.

Still, annual expenses are projected to continue outstripping revenues for years to come, with payroll expenses, especialy pension costs, accounting for much of the rise. Salaries and benefits paid out of Santa Rosa’s general fund combined were about $107.5 million as of mid-2015 and have risen more than 25% since then, reaching about $138.1 million in the current budget, and the city’s.

McGlynn has decried that structural deficit but has not been able to fix. Going forward, he predicted continued conversations about balancing Santa Rosa’s budget for the long term.

“I think you’re going to see that exploration take place (on) where can we get additional revenue,’” McGlynn said. “We continuously work on how we can reduce costs internally, and I think you’re going to see more of that coming back over the next year. But you’re right to say we have some immediate challenges.”

City voters last fall consolidated and extended two existing quarter-cent sales taxes until 2031, giving City Hall some breathing room to make structural changes.

While McGlynn will be leaving before the budget’s adoption, he’s expected to be present for a mid-May City Council session for some high-level discussion on how Santa Rosa should use its newfound one-time funds.

Scott Bartley, who was mayor when the City Council hired McGlynn in 2014, praised the city manager’s job performance, especially when it came to putting a focus on developing Santa Rosa’s core — which also is an area Bartley said he thinks the city needs to keep working on.

“There’s a lot more to do downtown to get it boosted it up,” Bartley said. “We’ve got to get some new development downtown, get some of these housing projects started. If we get one or two, the banks will look at it and say, ‘Downtown Santa Rosa’s viable.’”

The City Council started its search for both a short-term replacement and a long-term successor Tuesday in closed session.

Mayor Chris Rogers announced after that meeting that the city will reach out to a number of retired officials to gauge their interest in serving as Santa Rosa’s interim city manager, with a small group of council members vetting interested parties. The idea is to avoid potentially discouraging internal applicants by elevating somebody who is already on staff while the council hunts for McGlynn’s full-time replacement — a process Rogers said could take up to six months.

“It is not lost on us that the city is facing incredible challenges: We are in a severe drought going into fire season, while still rebuilding and during a pandemic — without a city manager,” Rogers said in a statement he posted to Facebook. “Layer on our housing and homeless crisis, public safety reform, and the perpetual creep of climate change, and I think it's safe to say we have our hands full.”

Despite the challenges the city faces, McGlynn expressed optimism for task that befalls his successor.

“I think the council’s carved out a phenomenal set of goals, and I think what was the real testimony is how much this group has been able to achieve,” McGlynn said. “So I don't sit here with any regrets. I think they're gonna have a really successful recruitment, and this is a real opportunity, and this next city manager is going to have a real blast with those opportunities and be able to celebrate that success with a really, really, really phenomenal staff.’

