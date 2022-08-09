Search continues for 16-year-old girl last seen at party in Truckee

Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend after she was seen at a party attended by more than 100 people in Truckee, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party near the Prosser Family Campground on Saturday at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. Her vehicle — a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127 — is also missing. Her phone hasn't been in service since the party.

Authorities are treating the case as an abduction because they haven't been able to locate her car, according to Angela Musallam, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Kiely's mother gave an impassioned plea for the public to help find her daughter.

"We just want her home, we're so scared, we miss her so much," Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said in a Sheriff's Office Facebook post. "And Kiely, we love you so much and if you're seeing this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you."

Kiely Rodni is described as a white female around 5 feet 7 and 115 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes, according to authorities. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, Dickies pants and piercings and jewelry including a nose ring.

Placer County detectives are utilizing a Falcon 30 helicopter to help the Nevada County Sheriff's Office in the search, according to authorities. Air operations crew are flying over Interstate 80 between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line. California Highway Patrol and Sheriff's Office helicopters will continue to conduct aerial searches for Kiely on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Kiely's location has been urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 530-886-5375.

Kiely's family and friends have set up a website to help search for the teen. A $50,000 reward, raised from her friends, family and a GoFundMe page, is also being offered for any information that leads to finding Kiely.