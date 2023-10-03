Authorities continued Tuesday to search for the body of a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack off a Point Reyes National Seashore beach over the weekend.

The 52-year-old man was with two of his friends in the water off Wildcat Beach Sunday morning when his two friends saw something happen to the man. They called authorities about 10:40 a.m. to report he was missing and report a shark in the area, according to the National Park Service.

Multiple agencies, including the National Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard, searched for the man through Sunday night. By Monday morning, the search was converted to a recovery, said National Park Service Public Information Officer Chriostine Beekman.

Two boats were being used in Tuesday’s search, both have instruments on board used to identify submerged objects, according to a National Park Service news release.

In addition, a ground search continues with personnel searching Wildcat Beach and scanning the area from nearby overlooks.

The man was described as being 210 pounds with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing black spandex shorts.

It has not been determined whether the missing man was attacked by a shark.

