Search continues for man who fell off Mendocino County cliff into Pacific Ocean

Authorities continued to search Monday for a Mendocino County man who on Saturday reportedly fell off cliffs near Big River Beach and into the Mendocino Bay.

Family members of the man, rangers at Mendocino Headlands State Park and lifeguards combed coves around the beach and searched areas to the north and south due to the rip current, said Loren Rex, California State Parks superintendent of the Sonoma-Mendocino Coast District.

Monday was the third day of the search, which began after a person called 911 about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to report they witnessed a man floating face-down in the water after tripping and falling into the bay.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.79387357091674&lat=39.302233915196105&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Park officials later determined the man was a local who visited the park weekly and “loved the Headlands,” said Rex, who has been in contact with the man’s family.

On Saturday night, the U.S. Coast Guard scanned the area in a helicopter, the Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department hopped on Jet Skis and lifeguards looked around the coastline from Big River Beach to Portuguese Beach until about 10:30 p.m, Rex said.

On Sunday, Mendocino County Search and Rescue volunteers searched the coast line as the Coast Guard helicopter flew over the area, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to check previously inaccessible coves.

Rex said Monday efforts had shifted from a search and rescue.

“It is more of a recovery operation at this point,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.