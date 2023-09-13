There are more questions than answers since Santa Rosa musician and father Corey Daniely was last seen 37 days ago.

At about 3 a.m. Aug. 7, the 33-year-old left a home near the small Fresno County city of Kerman on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators believe his disappearance is suspicious, but have little to go on save a perplexing message posted the next day to Daniely’s Facebook page, as well as witness interviews.

“We think that there is definitely more to this,” Tony Botti, a spokesperson with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, told The Press Democrat on Monday. “I think it is going to get a lot more interesting in the future.”

Daniely’s mom, Tamecka Harris, just wants to hear from her son.

“I can’t say I’m OK because I would be lying,” she said Monday in a Facebook message to The Press Democrat. “It’s just another day that I wait for answers and another day that I realize a part of my heart is missing.”

Daniely and a friend stopped at a home Aug. 4 near South Bishop and West Annadale avenues in an unincorporated part of Fresno County.

The friend knew some of the people who lived at the house, according to Botti. There the two stayed for three days, until Daniely left on foot wearing red sweatpants and Nike shoes but no shirt.

He walked northwest toward Kerman, a city of about 18,000 people.

The next day, Aug. 8, a post appeared on Daniely’s Facebook page.

“This is Zack styhls and I’m reaching out to see if anyone has heard from corey yesterday or today,” the post reads. “I have his phone and his belongings. Please let me know.”

Harris, who lives near Chicago, and some of Daniely’s sisters had sent him birthday messages on Instagram — his birthday was Aug. 7 — but they went unread. Though he was typically active on social media, she brushed it off. But the post gave her pause.

She reached out to the guy who made the post, and he told her he believed Daniely had hitchhiked home ― about four hours away. He said there was an altercation before Daniely left the home.

“As a mother, my antennas were up,” she said. “I went straight to the authorities.”

Sheriff’s Office investigators spoke with everyone who was inside the house the morning Daniely walked off. Their stories, Botti said, have remained “pretty consistent.” No one knew why he left and didn’t mention a possible altercation.

The Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team has searched the surrounding area ― including an orchard, open fields, vineyards, canals, ponds and nearby outbuildings ― on three separate occasions.

People looked on foot and in vehicles. They used search dogs and drones. But there was nothing.

Last week, officials served a search warrant at the house. Investigators are still analyzing evidence, Botti said, so it’s too early to discuss what was found.

Daniely had not expressed a desire to disappear, according to his loved ones.

Daniely, who performs under the name Crumb Dread, and his band were scheduled for a gig Aug. 11 in Ukiah.

The band was one of Daniely’s top priorities, Harris said. The other was his 1-year-old son.

He often told his mother it would be difficult to visit her in the Midwest because of performances or working on music. “I just can’t leave my band, mom,” she recalls him saying.

Daniely performed multiple times at The Lost Church in Santa Rosa, including in late February as part of a local R&B artist series, and at the Railroad Square Music Festival last year.

Josh Windmiller, director of development at The Lost Church, described Daniely as a prominent figure in the North Bay music scene.

“Once you spend some time with him, you hear how important it is to him,” he said Tuesday. “It’s his calling.”

“When you hear someone with such a passion and a firm belief in your calling... you just want to support him,” he added.

Sonoma County resident Mitchell Parks, 21, first met Daniely in 2021 when he took in a performance at a gala. He was impressed with how Daniely blended so many genres.

They met after the show and soon became friends, eventually working together on music videos, including for Daniely’s song, “Pass the Weed.”

Daniely has been playing music since he got his first pair of drumsticks at age 6. He joined the church choir the same year. Harris, also a musician, gave him a keyboard when he was 12.

“Within two weeks, he was listening to movie scores and classical music and video game scores and he was just playing them from beginning to end from memorization,” she said.

“He was so full of surprises musically,” she added.

One of the last videos Daniely sent to his mom was of his son playing small toy drums.

“I said, he gets it from you. He definitely gets it from you,” she said.

Daniely also had a supportive local community.

“He would just go and find someone he hadn’t met before and ask a question and then just start talking,” Parks said. “(I miss) just him being open and friendly with everybody.”

Harris would seize every opportunity to tell her son she was proud of him. She remembers telling him July 26, the last time they spoke on the phone.

“I’m not saying it is the last time. I have hope,” she said. “I’m so glad that I got to say I love you and I’m proud of you.”

Harris flew to Fresno County on Aug. 27 and searched the area for three days. Another one of her sons was there too.

She roamed the orchards and fields, and looked around parks in Kerman. They drove to Fresno and walked through homeless encampments, asking people if they had seen Daniely. They went as far as Bakersfield, about a two-hour drive south.

Still, they found nothing.

Daniely is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall man with long dreadlocks. He weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Harris started a GoFundMe page to raise money for potential expenses associated with Daniely’s disappearance, including potentially hiring a private investigator.

“Out of that defeat, I became honestly angry and determined that I was not, and I am not going to, stop looking for him or looking for answers,” she said, “even if it takes me the rest of my life.”

