Search continues in rural Mendocino County for burglary suspect who shot at deputy

Authorities are combing through thick forest in western Mendocino County this week as the search continues for a man suspected of shooting repeatedly at a sheriff’s deputy during a burglary last month.

The search will focus for the next several days on the Cameron Road area near Elk, a coastal community about 15 miles south of Mendocino, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

Authorities began looking for William Allan Evers on May 12, when a burglary in progress was reported at a home in the 3000 block of Cameron Road.

Deputies responding to the burglary found a man outside the house who ran and then opened fire at one of the deputies chasing him. The deputy shot back at the man, but nobody was injured.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the sheriff’s office in a search for the man, including the Mendocino County Multi-Agency SWAT team.

The sheriff’s office said the man was later identified as Evers. He was caught on surveillance footage stealing a rifle, deputies said.

Evers, 40, is wanted on an active no-bail arrest warrant by the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for criminal threats and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Mendocino County Detective Sgt. Lous Espinoza. He is suspected in a series of burglaries in Elk and Albion.

He is described as 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and reddish facial hair, according to a news release.

He has a skull or skulls tattoo on his right upper arm, a demon face tattoo on his upper left arm and an unknown prominent tattoo on his chest, the sheriff’s office said. He may have changed his appearance and shaved his head or beard, according to the release.

Evers is suspected of returning to the same home on Cameron Road in a separate burglary on June 14, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities looking for Evers ended their search on June 16, but began looking again on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Evers is comfortable in wooded areas and is suspected of using rural roads and logging roads to move around, the sheriff’s office said.

