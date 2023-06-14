Authorities identified a man who this weekend fell off Mendocino County cliffs near Big River Beach into the Pacific Ocean.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the man to be Quinn Greene, 38, based on interviews with the person who reported the fall about 8:15 p.m. Saturday and subsequent conversations with Greene’s family, Sheriff Matt Kendall said.

The identity of the man cannot be confirmed until a body is found, he said.

Officials from multiple agencies, including California State Parks and the Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department, searched using helicopters, drones and water crafts on Saturday night and most of the day Sunday.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, after checking the coastline from the Point Cabrillo Light Station to Van Damme State Park, “search efforts were suspended,” Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ze Lima said in a news release.

Mendocino Headlands State Park rangers and lifeguards continued combing coves Monday around Big River Beach along with Greene’s family members.

Deputies have been encouraged to stop and check the overlooks as they wait for Greene’s body to return to the coast, Kendall said.

