Search for Mendocino County assault suspect triggers shelter-in-place alert for Comptche

A man was arrested by a SWAT team Tuesday at his home in the Mendocino County town of Comptche after authorities issued a shelter-in-place alert while they searched the area for him, officials said.

The search began shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, when deputies were dispatched to two simultaneous incidents in Comptche that investigators connected to the same suspect, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

One incident was a fire that engulfed a trailer in the 36000 block of Comptche Ukiah Road.

Deputies identified Michael McSorley, a 36-year-old Comptche resident, as an arson suspect in connection with the fire, according to the release. They also identified McSorley as a suspect in an assault that happened on the property three days earlier, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During the Friday assault, authorities believe McSorley hit and kicked a 36-year-old man before firing an assault rifle several times near the man’s head and threatening to kill him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The other Monday night incident was a report of somebody yelling, firing a gun and driving an ATV in the 8400 block of Flynn Creek Road. Deputies believed McSorley was the one causing the disturbance, and they urged residents in the area to shelter in place from just after midnight until about 5 a.m. while they searched for him, but he wasn’t located, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The following morning, deputies went to McSorley’s home in the 8500 block of Flynn Creek Road and ordered him to come outside but he refused, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A SWAT team was then called to the residence, and at 11:40 a.m., the team took McSorley into custody “without incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

McSorley was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats and assault with a firearm.

The fire remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

