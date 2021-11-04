Search for missing hunter in Mendocino County turns to Eel River

A man who went missing during a hunting trip in Mendocino County late last month may have been swept away in the swollen Eel River during a fierce storm, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

John Davis, 48, from Humboldt County, was last seen early Oct. 24 by his son. The two of them were camping beside the Eel River when the rising water came into their tent and woke them up, said Capt. Greg Van Patten, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Davis’ son hiked back to their vehicle, but Davis opted to stay, saying he would relocate the tent, according to Van Patten.

In the days since, more than 200 searchers have combed about 22 miles of wilderness looking for Davis near the campsite, which was about four miles east of mile marker eight on Highway 162, Van Patten said.

Search crews from several counties, including Sonoma, helped look for Davis in the days after he went missing, and the National Guard and California Highway Patrol searched the area with helicopters. But as of Thursday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was the only agency still looking for him.

The Sheriff’s Office is now focusing its search on the river, looking for Davis in the water and along the banks.

“He was an accomplished hunter and camper,” Van Patten said. “We feel we would have come across him if he was on the land still.”

Authorities believe Davis was either swept away by the water while in his tent or while trying to cross the river, Van Patten said.

Searchers found Davis’ dog the day after he was reported missing, but they have not located his tent or any of his belongings.

Davis was described as 5-foot-11, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage rain jacket and neon green pants with a reflective stripe.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Davis’ location to call 707-463-4086.

A Facebook page dedicated to updates on the search has been created.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.