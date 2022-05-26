Search for missing Sonoma teenager Aidan Clune suspended by Elko County Sheriff’s Office

The search for Sonoma teenager Aidan Clune has been called off by the Elko County Sheriff’s Department, according to local an Elko County news outlet.

Clune went missing April 27 near Currie, Nev. after he abandoned his truck along U.S. 93 and proceeded into the high desert.

Elko County Daily reported on Wednesday that the active search for Clune was suspended, and the sheriff’s office stated it would continue to investigate his disappearance until the case was solved.

The sheriff’s also provided additional details about the case. Clune’s footsteps were lost in the Cherry Creek Mountains several miles west of the highway.

The sheriff’s office also believes that Clune’s disappearance stemmed from a mental health crisis, according to Elko County Daily, and the 19-year-old made “intentional efforts not to be found.”

His tracks were eroded by rain and snow and the tracks were lost in the Cherry Creek Mountains.

His mother, Amy Clune, confirmed the details of her son’s disappearance in a GoFundMe post.

The fundraiser will go toward a private investigator, a reward for information that leads to the recovery of Clune, family travel expenses to Nevada to continue searching for him, and the rest would go toward local organizations to provide free mental health services to teens and young adults.

Amy Clune described her son as “a wonderful loving person whose passion is creating and mixing music, playing guitar, being a good and generous friend, and building great relationships with people where he worked.”

She also described some of Aidan Clune’s mental health struggles, including bouts of depression despite “setbacks with negative experience throughout his life.”

The pandemic suffered a more profound bout of depression during the pandemic, and his family struggled to provide him mental health care.

To donate to Amy Clune’s fundraiser, go to: bit.ly/3MYzLXc.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.