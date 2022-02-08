Search hits second day for missing man in Muir Beach waters

A San Francisco man who went missing in the Muir Beach waters Monday afternoon has not yet been found, prompting a second-day "shore search," Golden Gate National Recreation Area said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

An interagency search is currently in progress at Muir Beach. Two people have been brought to shore and one other is currently being searched for.



Responding agencies include NPS, @marincountyfire, @SMFDinfo, Muir Beach Fire, and US Coast Guard (boat & helicopter ops). — Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) February 7, 2022

"We will not be releasing the names of the people involved out of respect for their families," the agency added.

The multiagency search began at Muir Beach on Monday afternoon, the National Park Service's Golden Gate National Recreation Area office announced.

Two people who were with the missing individual were already rescued and brought ashore earlier Monday afternoon; how the group got stranded in the water is unclear.

Golden Gate NPS officials believe that the three individuals, all fishermen from San Francisco, hiked down to the water from the Muir Beach Overlook and ended up in the punishing waters.

"The overlook sits above the beach and is bordered by steep rocky cliffs," read a tweet from Golden Gate NPS, which manages the area. "There is no trail that goes to the water."

The recovery efforts now include the U.S. Coast Guard, in addition to the Marin County Fire Department and Marin County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway's Patrol's Golden Gate division, the Muir Beach Fire Department and the Southern Marin Fire District. A California Highway Patrol helicopter transported the two rescued individuals back to shore.

Officials are advising that the public stay away from Muir Beach and Muir Beach Outlook until the rescue mission is complete.